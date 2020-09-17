Fall temperatures will warm up in the coming weeks under a reddish moon, and there will be an average-to-cool winter following the unique phenomenon of a “blue moon” in October.
Paul Collar, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan, said it may feel cool now, but fall will be warming up.
“We are not heading into permanent cool. We will return to nice warmth next week,” he said.
Due to El Nino and La Nina weather phenomena which determine winter forecasts based on temperatures, rainfall, surface pressure and atmospheric circulation, the region is in for an average winter in terms of temperature and precipitation although it could veer a bit on the cool side, Collar said.
The Farmer’s Almanac’s long-range forecast calls for a cold winter with normal to below-normal temperatures in areas from the Great Lakes and Midwest, westward through the Northern and Central Plains and Rockies according to its website at https://www.farmersalmanac.com.
This fall also holds some unique atmospheric and astronomical sights. Those looking to the skies may have seen a striking reddish colored moon due to the wildfires in western states. The smoke particles in the air are refracting light to creating its reddish appearance.
“If you see a hazy milky appearance, you know it’s the smoke. It can make everything look different,” Collar said. “It’s the way that light bends through these smoke particles. That interaction of light with those particles give it that appearance.”
People also will see what is known as a full hunter’s blue moon on Halloween this year, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.
A Halloween full moon hasn’t appeared for everyone in all time zones since 1944. There will be a full moon on Oct. 1 which will be the harvest moon and again on Oct. 31.
“The full moon closest to our autumn equinox is the harvest moon,” Collar noted.
The second full moon is referred to as a “blue moon,” according to the Farmer’s Almanac.
For more than half a century, whenever two full moons appear in a single month (which happens on average every 2 1/2 to 3 years), the second full moon is called a “blue moon.” A full moon on Halloween occurs roughly once every 19 years. Astronomers predict there will be a 100%-illuminated Halloween full moon (after 2020) in the years 2039, 2058, 2077 and 2096, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.