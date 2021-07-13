JANESVILLE — The Warbird Weekend will be soaring to great heights this year as the event comes roaring back following the pandemic with demand higher than ever before, organizers say.
The Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, 1716 Airport Road, will play host from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 23 to July 25 to myriad planes from the World War II era with residents and visitors able to take flight in some of America’s first, and now most coveted, war planes.
“We are really excited about the event,” said organizer Pete Buffington. “We are happy to be back and able to offer some great new experiences for people.”
Buffington said plans to scale back the event were in the works until organizers realized demand to see the vintage planes was strong— with additional flight times on the iconic aircraft being added.
“We are really going beyond what we’ve ever done before, and that’s remarkable for where we are at after the pandemic,” Buffington said. “I attribute that to the demand for the desire for people to want to get back out and experience community events again.”
Popular plane rides will be in the B29 FIFI, B24 Diamond Lil and P-51 Mustang. New this year will be the rare Douglas SBD Dauntless Dive Bomber, Buffington said.
“We have a great lineup this year and we’re really pleased with how it’s shaping up to be.”
There’s no deadline to purchase tickets, and both general admission and ride passes can be bought on the day of the event. Pre-orders online allow for instant checkout and is the quickest way to reserve a spot, Buffington said.
Also new this year will be extended business hours at Bessie”s Diner at the airport main hub.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://jvl21.splashthat.com/