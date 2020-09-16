WAUSAU—A Beloit man wanted for a May 16 shooting in Beloit was arrested Tuesday night in the Wausau area.
Isaiah K. Evans, 25, was wanted on a charge of attempted first-degree homicide after a Beloit man was injured following a shooting on Keeler Avenue in Beloit. He has been on the run from authorities for months.
The Marathon Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and U.S. Marshals Service, developed information that Evans was in the Everest Metropolitan area. Evans was located at a hotel in Weston and subsequently fled from police in a high-speed chase.
Evans and Abby A. Jackson, 31, of Beloit, were arrested following the chase.
The agencies were assisted by the Everest Metro Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Rothschild Police Department and Wausau Police Department.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, Evans had evaded capture by police for months following a May 16 shooting in which he allegedly shot Denzen Jones, 37, of Beloit, in front of a home in the 1200 block of Keeler Avenue.
During the investigation of the shooting, police viewed security camera footage from one of the homes that allegedly shows Jones removing a firearm from his waistband and pointing it towards the intersection of Keeler and Dewey while it appeared that multiple shots were being fired in Jones’ direction, the complaint said.
In an interview with police, Jones identified Evans from a photo lineup, also telling an investigator that Evans allegedly “shot him over a girl,” the complaint said.