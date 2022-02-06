JANESVILLE—Do you want to express love this Valentine’s Day or shove your ex under a litter box?
There will be those two opportunities and more with the Good Humor Valentine’s Day Fundraiser being presented by the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, according to Fundraising Coordinator Ann Peterson.
The unique fundraiser kicked off Wednesday and will run through Feb. 14.
“It’s called ‘Love Connection or Rejection,’” Peterson said.
More details can be found at the website at petsgohome.org.
For a $5 donation people will have four choices to express their thoughts on Valentine’s Day.
People can write a message to one of the society’s adoptable pets and staff will write it on a heart-shaped piece of paper and post it on their enclosure. Also pictures will be posted on the society’s Facebook page. Others can write a message of love or kindness to someone in their lives with pictures, hearts and the shout-out to be posted on Facebook.
However, those who are lonely, or even spurned by love have some other options. People are invited to submit a first-name only and it will be written on the bottom of a litter box where the kitties can do their business. People also can submit a name which will be written on a dog toy for one of its adoptable dogs to destroy.
“This is all in good fun and shouldn’t be taken too seriously. This is a creative way to raise some funds for animals in need. Donations for this fundraiser will go towards care of the animals while visiting with us,” Peterson said
Peterson said the funds will help purchase food, vaccines, spay/neutering and any medical treatment animals need.
“We love and appreciate the support we get from the communities of Southern Wisconsin. We couldn’t help so many animals without it,” Peterson said.
Those at the Society are busy coming up with new ideas for creative fundraisers and carrying on traditional much-loved events such as the upcoming Pooch Pull set for Feb. 19.
People and their furry friends are invited to some hot food, a 50-50 raffle and the opportunity to see beautiful and talented canines when the Alaskan Malamute Club of Wisconsin returns to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, 222 S. Arch St., for the annual Pooch Pull on Feb. 19. Canine athletes will compete by pulling a series of weighted carts in this outdoor community event. Weigh-ins start at 9 a.m. and will end at 10:30 a.m. The competition begins at 11 a.m.
As the pooch pulling ensues outside, there will be an array of delicious menu items awaiting inside where people can warm up and view animals up for adoption. Different chilis are available for a donation. There also will be a bake sale, hot beverages and a 50-50 raffle. There will be coffee and hot chocolate for sale from Mocha Moments.
Proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.