BELOIT—Those with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) are excited to launch the Foster Grandparent Program to help kids academically, emotionally and behaviorally and to keep seniors current and energized.
“We will match grandparents with elementary and middle school age children,” said RSVP Executive Director Pam Carper.
“Volunteers can come in and give the kids extra attention that teachers and parents don’t have time to do, especially with parents working all the time. There’s not always enough hours in the day to give kids the boost they need,” said Laura Anastasi, RSVP Foster Grandparent Program manager.
With more than 300 volunteers, RSVP have a wide variety of volunteer duties to help other seniors and provide assisted transportation, respite relief, friendly visits, phone assurance and virtual social gatherings.
RSVP volunteers have also had a longstanding relationship with Beloit and Janesville schools. RSVP Intergenerational Heroes program volunteers, for example, offer lessons in arts and crafts, embroidery, stamp collecting, knitting, healthy snacks, rug braiding and clowning in the schools. RSVP Folk Fairs held in schools teach children how to make butter and sauerkraut and develop skills such as quilting, tatting, quilling and other lost arts and crafts. The BABES program (Beginning Alcohol and Addictions Basic Education Studies) uses animal puppets to teach students about substance abuse and ways to develop positive living skills. The America Reads program also enlists RSVP volunteers.
To add to its many offerings to youth, those at RSVP wanted to add the new Foster Grandparent Program to help Rock County youth who have unique challenges.
“We want to recruit volunteers that will be foster grandparents to the unaccompanied youth in Rock County, which are 200 right now. This is an opportunity for youth to have someone help them fill out a job application, talk to them about academic issues and more,” Carper said.
Carpenter said seniors have wisdom to share such as how to stick with a problem or job and solve the problem as opposed to just walking away from it.
“These are life skills a lot of people understand, but a lot of youth have not had a model to help them succeed with it,” Carper said.
Carper said a senior can also expose a child to things they may not have heard about, such as antique toys or other ways of doing things. Sometimes, youth may connect more to a senior than their parents.
Anastasi said having a mentor to look up to, talk to and be their pal is critical for kids, especially after the isolation of the pandemic.
“It’s going to be a very valuable program,” she said.
Volunteers will go through training of about four hours with periodic training throughout the program. Those in the program will be working with teachers to put together a lesson plan for both teacher and volunteer.
For more information people can visit RSVP at 2433 S. Riverside Drive, call 608-362-9593 or 608-756-4281 or email rsvp@rsvp-rock.org.