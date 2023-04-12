ELKHORN — Walworth County and United Way have awarded $100,000 to 24 nonprofit organizations through the American Rescue Plan Act grant funding program.
According to a press release, the grant funding program was announced in December 2021 and is intended to offset the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on local non-profit agencies.
The agencies have received between $1,000 and $7,400 apiece and can use the grants for assistance in implementing COVID-19 prevention, technical assistance, consulting, business planning; payroll support, employee retention costs, operating costs or outreach efforts for qualifying populations impacted by COVID-19.
The grant recipients are:
Agape House
Bethel House of Whitewater
Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central Wisconsin
Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation
Bloom360 Learning Community
Circle of Friends
Community Action Twin Oaks Shelter
Dementia Friendly Community Initiative
Geneva Lake Conservancy
Geneva Lakes Family YMCA,
Habitat for Humanity in Walworth County
Inspiration Ministries
Join the Movement Events
New Beginnings APFV
New Day Women’s Clinic
Safe Families for Children Southeastern Wisconsin
Seeds of Hope
Special Methods in Learning Equine Skills (SMILES)
Spirit of Hope Homeless Shelter
Tree House Child and Family Center
Walworth County Drug and Alcohol Coalition
Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank
Walworth County Literacy Council
Wisconsin Makers
“Our nonprofit community is vital to Walworth County’s well-being, contributing to the health, education, and financial stability of all residents,” said Tammy Dunn, United Way of Walworth County CEO. “They faced tremendous financial and operational challenges and continue to fight for recovery from the pandemic, and we are grateful to partner with Walworth County to provide funds at a time when they are still so desperately needed.”
Walworth County and the United Way of Walworth County have awarded approximately $275,000 to local nonprofit agencies through the ARPA grand-funding program to date.
The release said that a potential fourth round of grant funding will be included in Walworth County’s 2024 budget, subject to county board approval.
Grant recipients will be choses by a board composed of United Way of Walworth County committee members. Recipients will be chosen based on their application, submission of required documentation, and using a scoring rubric. Only 501(c)(3) organizations are eligible to apply.
When the program concludes in 2024, $375,000 will have been distributed to social service organizations that directly impact the health and well-being of the communities in Walworth County .
This project is being supported in whole or in part by federal awards that were awarded to Walworth County by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
If funding is adopted, details regarding the application process will be made available on the United Way organizations website: unitedwaywalworth.org