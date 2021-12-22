BELOIT—Walnut Creek Apparel & Gifts, 406 E Grand Ave., is expanding into space next door thanks in part to a bustling holiday shopping season, according to owner Nikkie Chadwick.
“Because of all the problems with shipping delays, I think everyone is shopping locally. I feel like everyone who has come in here to shop is making a point to buy a big percentage of gifts from local businesses. If they weren’t shopping locally before, they are now,” Chadwick said. “This has been the best month in our history since we opened in 2018.”
Chadwick said she has noticed a marked increase in business especially with shoppers from outlying areas ranging from Rockford to Janesville. Chadwick said the boon in shopping this December is helping the business recoup some of the hits felt during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She estimates the added space will double the size of her business. It’s expanding into the space formerly occupied by Monahan & Johnson. The law office is moving up to the third floor of the same building.
Thanks to the increase in shoppers visiting her stor, Chadwick has hired two new people who will stay on past the holiday season—retail specialists Jessica Eaton and Bella Matthys.
“I love retail and thought it was cool to work for a smaller place. I knew Nikkie and her family and thought it would be cool to be part of this,” Eaton noted.
Walnut Creek Apparel & Gifts in Beloit sells customized and personalized gifts and apparel. It offers laser engraving service, screen print and embroidery. The Beloit retail store’s hot sellers this year are custom made cutting boards with family recipes etched on them and any items with the word “Wisconsin” on them.
The store also carries T-shirts and other clothing, mugs, jewelry and more. The business also has a South Beloit site where the business makes wood plaques.
The plan is for the four office spaces in the former law offices to be used for production including screen printing and embroidery equipment along with graphic artist Lucy Garcia. Having the equipment in Beloit, Chadwick said, is hoped to speed up production.
After Jan. 1, the new space will be home to all of the business’s line of awards. New flooring will be added as well as some new paint colors.
“There will be a bigger showroom for the awards business. We are also going to bring in crystal and art glass as Beloit gets more into the arts. The art sculpture and glass and crystal sculptures could be used as awards or trophies but also as gift pieces for someone’s home or as wedding and corporate gifts,” Chadwick said.
Chadwick noted her business also was able to raise $1,000 for Beloit Meals on Wheels during Holidazzle this year by raffling off $5 tickets to wear its massive stuffed bear in its window.