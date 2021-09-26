BELOIT—So many stories to tell.
Most of the walkers and volunteers at the Rock County Walk to End Alzheimer’s had been touched by the disease in some way.
Many had lost loved ones, some were living with the ailment, some were caring for loved ones with it and others were there as advocates for the education and research to eliminate Alzheimer’s.
While loss of brain function is serious, the mood of participants at Beloit’s Riverside Park on Saturday was one of hope and support for each other.
“It’s awesome—it makes you feel so not alone,” said Lee Ann Curry of Beloit as she and her daughter handled the coffee station at the event.
Talking with others and having open discussions about their challenges helps those dealing with it, she said.
“Many people think it’s only an old person’s disease,” she said.
But Curry’s husband was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s at the age of 57.
He is now 64 and she is his caregiver.
Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia and is a progressive brain disease that ends in the loss of brain cells and function.
Fundraising events like Saturday’s walk help fund local support and care groups and educational programs and also to help fund research on the national level, said Hanna Van, Senior Manager of the walk.
Van said she was especially pleased that the sunny, fall weather cooperated for the big event.
“It couldn’t be better, literally. It’s perfect to walk,” she said.
More than 200 people had registered to participate and they had raised $25,000 by Saturday morning, she said.
Among the contributors was Malissa Cronin who had raised $6,000 through various fundraisers she had hosted and through donations. Cronin’s mother died in 2019 of Alzheimer’s, she said.
Some people walked in teams with family members, friends and/or colleagues.
One group of nine all belonged to the same family, said Audrie Mitchell, the grandmother in the bunch. Mitchell, whose mother died from Alzheimer’s at the age of 70, joined her Beloit daughter and grandchildren for the walk and came down from Onalaska in support of the event, she said.
Two sisters from Janesville, Deb Barriage and Linda Mais, who had also lost a parent, dressed all in purple and named themselves Team Janet after their late mother.
Sylvia Naranjo, from the state of Texas, arrived at the park with her two small dogs. The three brought smiles to those in the crowd as all three donned purple, net tutus.
Naranjo was there in support of the walk and had lost a brother to Alzheimer’s, she said.
Setting up and taking down such an event also takes volunteer efforts.
In all, there were about 25 volunteers. Among them was a group of four Sigma Chi fraternity members from Beloit College. They included Keeler Tardiff, Owen Clexton, Quinn Olsson and Steven Soli.
The young men said a main focus this year would be on philanthropy and volunteering.
Mary Pat Rick, Alzheimer’s Association Marketing Communications Manager said she appreciated the community coming together for the walk.
“We’re grateful for how the local community rallied together to bring awareness and funds to support our mission,” Rick said. “We thank everyone for their unrelenting dedication to helping us end Alzheimer’s.”
Rick said the projected fundraising amount is $26,000 and that donations can still be made through Dec. 31 at: act.alz.org/Beloit or by mail to: Alzheimer’s Association, Attn: Rock County, Wisconsin Walk, 7900 W. 78th St., Suite 100, Minneapolis, Minn. 55439.