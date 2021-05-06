BELOIT — As COVID-19 vaccine demand begins to slow, public health officials and health care professionals say increasing access to shots through walk-in clinics will help boost participation in Beloit and throughout Rock County.
The Beloit Health System will be offering walk-in vaccine clinic where people will not have to make an appointment to get vaccinated.
Walk-in clinic dates at Beloit Memorial Hospital will run from noon—8 p.m. on May 11, 12:30—5 p.m. on May 20 and 10 a.m.—6 p.m. on May 24. The clinics will be open to anyone age 18 and older. While no payment is required, people are asked to bring their health insurance card. No one will be turned away for no proof of insurance.
All vaccines will take place at Beloit Memorial Hospital’s auditorium at 1969 W. Hart Road. If you are an established patient at BHS, you are encouraged to use the MyHealth patient portal at beloithealthsystem.org/myhealth. You may also call the dedicated vaccine phone line Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.—5 p.m. at 608-364-5663 to make your appointment, but again, no appointment is required for those three dates in May.
“With BHS walk-in-clinics now available, this is another advantage of increasing the opportunity of providing our community members with the vaccine at a time that is most opportune to them,” commented Jodi Moyer, BHS Emergency Management and Emergency Medical Services Coordinator.
Health System CEO Tim McKevett said the health system is exploring ways to offer the vaccine to all people who make appointments to see their regular doctors, adding that being able to offer walk-in clinics had already proven to boost participation following a trial run earlier this spring.
The ability to offer walk-in clinics has also recently been added to the Blackhawk Technical College vaccination site, located at the central campus in the Town of Rock. The clinic opened through a partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare in late February. The clinic is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.—7 p.m.
“We’re encouraged to be seeing more walk-in clinics begin to take shape in Rock County,” said Public Health Officer Katrina Harwood. “This, along with mitigation efforts, is the only way we can continue to improve the public health safety of residents.”
Those with questions regarding the vaccine are encouraged to call the Rock County Vaccine Hotline at 608-352-6727.
As of Thursday, 67,209 (41.1%) of Rock County residents had received one sho while 50,842 (31.1%) of people have completed vaccination, DHS data shows.
Vaccine distribution has decreased since the week of April 4 when 9,447 doses were administered. Since then the number of administered vaccines has fallen to its lowest point on 7,155 being distributed the week of April 25.