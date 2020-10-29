BELOIT — Janet Wagner and her little dog, Bette, can often be seen scouting the grounds of East Lawn Cemetery in Beloit.
She not only walks there for exercise, she spends much of her time researching information on people of interest whose names she sees on the markers and other things that pique her curiosity, she said.
Wagner also loves trees and has donated roughly 13 trees in honor of people she has known. They have been planted in various parts of the cemetery, as part of a tree donation program with the City of Beloit.
On Oct. 5, however, it was Wagner’s turn to be honored when John Fahrney and his wife, Anne Nack, donated a tree on her behalf. That tree was planted in the city’s older burial site, Oakwood Cemetery.
Fahrney is retired from the Beloit Police Department and works at the Rock County Courthouse.
During the COVID-19 pandemic he was asked to identify all of the judges who have served in the county.
He was connected to Wagner through Robert Pokorney II, cemetery coordinator, for research help.
“Bob was telling me about all the stuff she does and that she walks there,” Fahrney said.
“I only met her once, but she was so friendly and helpful.” he said.
She is also still helping with the judge research.
Wagner volunteers her services.
In 2017 and 2018, she worked on preserving, restoring and updating cemetery history books. She also scanned them and all of the original information from the 1950s, Pokorney said.
Pokorney also said Wagner has researched veterans and people in the special forces.
“One woman was a pilot in the Royal Airforce,” Wagner said.
She also found three major league ball players buried in East Lawn.
“You can’t help but open your eyes when you walk an area,” she said of her discoveries.
More recently, she has been researching all of the deceased Beloit police chiefs and their markers. Also of interest to her were the grave marker engravings of “secret societies,” she said. That included symbols for organizations she noticed such as the Masons.
She also takes frequent photos of her finds.
Wagner also tells of Frances Chamberlin Carter who is buried in Oakwood Cemetery.
“She was the first woman to climb the highest peaks in all 50 states,” Wagner learned.
As for the tree donations, “When I donate a tree for people, I say a prayer and water it for a year and I watch it grow. So many people have touched my heart and I want to honor them,” she said.
“I’ve also learned the names of many of the trees that grow here,” she added.
Pokorney said he is grateful for the tree donations people make because between East Lawn and Oakwood cemeteries, roughly 80 ash trees had to be removed due to the emerald ash borer destruction and that has changed some of the landscape of the cemeteries.
Last week, a Tatarian maple tree was donated in Wagner’s name.
It just so happens to be her favorite.
About being named for the donation, Wagner said she was a little embarrassed.
“But the little girl in me is so excited I want to jump up and down,” she said. “A tree is a living thing and it is a good way to honor people. I feel so honored.”
Those who wish to donate a tree can do so through the office at East Lawn Cemetery. They also can purchase either brass or aluminum plaques which are installed in front of the tree.
On Wagner’s plaque it will say:
“In recognition for everything, Janet Wagner does in adding beauty and serenity to the memories of our loved ones.
“I can no other answer make but thanks, And thanks; and ever thanks…”
-William Shakespeare
Tatarian Maple planted September 2020”
For more information on tree donation, contact the office at 608-364-2929 or visit: beloitwi.gov/cemetery.