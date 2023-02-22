hot W.B. Kennedy Lodge in Beloit to host Soul Food Dinner Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Feb 22, 2023 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - The W.B. Kennedy Lodge - Rebecca Chapter 4 will host a Soul Food Dinner from noon - 3 p.m., Sunday at the lodge at 2034 Liberty Ave.The dinner will include turkey, dressing, chicken, ham, neck bones, pigs feet, greens, peas and homemade desserts. There also will be vendors and historical displays.A $12 donation is recommended. The event is being held in observance of Black History Month.The W.B. Kennedy Lodge, founded in 1923, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The W.B. Kennedy Lodge is one of Beloit's oldest African American institutions. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Phone threat received at Beloit Memorial Hospital Homicide investigated in Beloit Man arrested as Beloit homicide investigation continues Rockford teen accused of shooting death Monroe woman killed in two vehicle crash in Rock County Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime