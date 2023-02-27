The W.B. Kennedy Lodge-Prince Hall Affiliation at 2034 Liberty Ave. has been home to the organization since 2019. The W.B. Kennedy Lodge will celebrate its 100th anniversary on March 18 during an event at the Eclipse Center.
BELOIT - W.B Kennedy Lodge No.3, F. & A.M., one of the oldest African American Institutions in the city of Beloit, is celebrating its 100th Anniversary with a special event set for March 18 at the Eclipse Center.
Since its beginnings in March of 1923, the Masonic Lodge has embraced the community with its involvement through various capacities. Members of W.B Kennedy Lodge No.3 continue making an impact on the Greater Beloit Community through its leadership.
To recognize 100 years as Prince Hall Masons the lodge will host the celebration on March 18, which will begin with a social hour at 6 p.m. with a dinner and program at 7 p.m. The featured speaker will be State Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, and she represents the 77th Asssembly District. She is a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She first was elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 2019 and she was reelected in 2022.
The tickets are $50 per person. For tickets call Walter Ward at 608-481-0638 or Lance Baskin at 419-215-7298.
The W.B. Kennedy Lodge had its beginnings on March 24, 1923 when the Most Worshipful Grand Master T.H. Samuels of Illinois Jurisdiction journeyed to Beloit.
In 2019, W.B. Kennedy moved into its new facility at 2034 Liberty Ave. after residing at 1111 Prince Hall Drive for 55 years (1964).
Under the leadership of Worshipful Master Lance Baskin, the Lodge in collaboration with Rebecca Chapter No 4 Order of the Eastern Star under the leadership of Worthy Matron Doris McNeal and Jessie McNeal Worthy Patron continue providing families with gift cards, turkeys, and toys during the holidays. During the Covid -19, the Lodge and Chapter distributed masks and gave seniors in the Autumn Lake Nursing blankets and gifts to help fill the void of no contact with family. In previous years a successful coat and snow pants drive benefited Head Start and Hackett school, just to name a few projects.