The W.B. Kennedy Lodge-Prince Hall Affiliation at 2034 Liberty Ave. has been home to the organization since 2019. The W.B. Kennedy Lodge will celebrate its 100th anniversary on March 18 during an event at the Eclipse Center.

 Debra Jensen-De Hart

BELOIT - W.B Kennedy Lodge No.3, F. & A.M., one of the oldest African American Institutions in the city of Beloit, is celebrating its 100th Anniversary with a special event set for March 18 at the Eclipse Center.

Since its beginnings in March of 1923, the Masonic Lodge has embraced the community with its involvement through various capacities. Members of W.B Kennedy Lodge No.3 continue making an impact on the Greater Beloit Community through its leadership.