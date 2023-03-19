BELOIT - Lance Baskin's family has a long history with the W.B. Kennedy Lodge No. 3 in Beloit.
His father, Simon Baskin, was a member of the lodge, as was his grandfather, Elton Simon Bakin, and his great uncle Sterling Cameron.
"It is a tradition in my family," he said.
Now, Lance Baskin, who has been a member of the lodge for 12 years, is. serving his third tour as Worshipful Master of the W.B. Kennedy Lodge No. 3, and he was honored to be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the lodge on Saturday with his fellow lodge members and other dignitaries.
W.B. Kennedy Lodge members from throughout the state, as well as local government officials and guests gathered at the Eclipse Center in Beloit Saturday to celebrate the century of good works of the lodge.
Baskin said Saturday's celebration was an opportunity to look back on the history of the local lodge, and note its accomplishments.
"We can look back and see how symbolic this is, not just for me, but for the community," Baskin said.
The local lodge, along with the Rebecca Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, have conducted many charitable activities in the community, including providing gift cards, turkeys and toys to families during the holidays, conducting coat drives for children at Head Start and Hackett School and providing blankets and gifts to residents of the Autumn Lake nursing facility in Beloit.
The W.B. Kennedy Lodge No. 3 actually had its beginnings in Illinois. On March 24, 1923 the Most Worshipful Grand Master T.H. Samuels of Illinois Jurisdiction journeyed to Beloit to begin the process of starting a Masonic Lodge in Beloit.
In 2019, W.B. Kennedy moved into its new facility at 2034 Liberty Ave. after residing at 1111 Prince Hall Drive for 55 years (since 1964).
"Originally, it was under the jurisdiction of Illinois, but it was grandfathered in as a lodge in Wisconsin," said Cornelius A. May, District Deputy Grand Master.
May said the lodge in Beloit is one of the oldest in the state of Wisconsin and he wanted to be in Beloit for the 100th anniversary celebration.
The featured speaker for the celebration was State Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison. Stubbs is a Beloit Memorial High School graduate. She represents the 77th Asssembly District. She first was elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 2019 and she was reelected in 2022.
