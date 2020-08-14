DARIEN — Vice President Mike Pence will visit a manufacturer in Darien on Wednesday, according to President Donald Trump’s campaign.
Pence will speak at noon at Tankcraft Corp., N2900 Foundry Road, and is expected to speak on economic initiatives.
Pence was previously in Wisconsin at Ripon College on July 17. He was also in Janesville on March 4, 2017 at the Blain’s Farm & Fleet Distribution Center in Janesville for a campaign-style rally following an intimate meeting with business leaders.
Pence’s most recent visit to Wisconsin will come just two days after Trump’s visit to Oshkosh on a campaign stop.