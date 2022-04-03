Beloit area voters can cast ballots for Beloit City Council, Beloit school board, Turner school board, Town of Beloit board and more on Tuesday.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m.—8 p.m. on Tuesday.
In the Beloit City Council race, five candidates are vying for four seats on the council. Incumbents Regina Dunkin and Kevin Leavy will be seeking to retain their seats. Three newcomers also will be on the ballot—Kevin Day, Genia Stevens and Markese Terrell. Mark Preuschl and Brittany Keyes chose not to seek another term on the council.
In the School District of Beloit Board of Education race, eight candidates will vy for four seats. Current school board members Megan Miller and Gregg Schneider will seek to retain their seats. Six other candidates also are seeking seats on the school board—Brian Anderson, Torie Champeny, Kathy Larson, Ryan McKillips, Christine Raleigh and J’Juan Winfeld.
On the Turner School District Board of Education, four candidates are running for three seats. Incumbents Kristie Petitt and Dannie C. Shear will seek to retain their seats. They will face two newcomers—Jon Tysse and Jeremy Vowell. Carl McMillan will not seek another term on the Turner school board.
In the Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors race, three candidates are competing for two seats on the board. Incumbents Steve Heumiller and Carl McMillan will seek to retain their seats. Newcomer Linda Ross also is seeking a seat on the board.
In the Clinton Community School District, four candidates are seeking two available seats on the board of education. Candidates are John Gracyalny, Tim Thieding, and Kassie Shull. Also, Amy Brewer is a registered write-in candidate for the school board.
In the Village of Orfordville, four candidates are seeking three available seats on the village board of trustees. Terry Gerber, Don Cox, Jason Knox and Dennis Burtness are seeking seats on the billage board.
In the Village of Footville, five candidates are seeking three available seats on the village board of trustees. They are Mike Hoff, David Wells, Chuck Hagmann, Nichole Conway and Rich Woodstock.
Several Rock County Board of Supervisors seats in the Beloit area will have contested races on Tuesday.
In District 11, incumbent Janelle Crary of Beloit is running as a registered write-in candidate. She will face another write-in candidate, Ryan McDonough of Beloit.
In District 12, Lucas Carter will be running against April Whitledge.
In District 14, incumbent Shirley Williams of Beloit is running as a registered write-in candidate. She will face Mike Zoril of Beloit for the seat.
In District 17, Robert Potter will face Kim Schneider for the county board seat.