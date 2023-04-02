Voters will go to the polls on both sides of the state line on Tuesday to select community government leaders, to vote on referendum questions, and to decide other issues.
Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson has said she anticipates a larger than normal voter turnout, partly because of the hotly contested Wisconsin Supreme Court race, and partly due to the local referendum questions and races for city and school boards.
In the Supreme Court race, conservative backed candidate Daniel Kelly is running against liberal backed Janet Protasiewicz. The race has been marked by a lot of political advertisements and new levels of campaign spending.
Voters also will face statewide referendum questions on the April 4 ballot. They include:
- Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose on an accused person being released before conviction conditions that are designed to protect the community from serious harm?
- Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose cash bail on a person accused of a violent crime based on the totality of the circumstances, including the accused’s previous convictions for a violent crime, the probability that the accused will fail to appear, the need to protect the community from serious harm and prevent witness intimidation, and potential affirmative defenses?
- Shall able-bodied, childless adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayerfunded welfare benefits?
There also will be school district referendum questions in Beloit, Parkview and Milton school districts.
There will be nine polling places open from 7 a.m. — 8 p.m. in the City of Beloit on April 4. The official polling locations are: