Turnout was down sharply in Rock County and in the City of Beloit for the April 7 election compared to April of 2016, the last April primary with presidential candidates on the ballot.
In Rock County, 37,249 ballots were cast (42.74% of the 87,151 registered voters). That represented a decrease of 18.91% from the April 2016 primary in which 53,775 voters cast ballots for a turnout of 61.65%, Rock County Clerk’s Office election data shows.
Absentee ballots accounted for 56.15% of all Rock County votes, according to data provided by the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC). Data reported by Rock County to WEC shows 20,916 of 29,406 absentee ballots in the county were returned and counted.
In Beloit, the April 7 election saw a near-22% decrease in voter turnout compared to April 2016, with 5,223 total ballots cast last week (33.11% of 15,770 registered voters) compared to 8,981 ballots cast (55% of 16,328 registered voters) in April of 2016.
The turnout in Beloit for the most recent spring presidential primary sits around the same mark of April of 2012 in which 5,610 voters came out.
Voters faced long lines in Beloit as the city shifted to a drive-through voting format after consolidating all polling places to City Hall, 100 State St., with voters waiting from around a half-hour to over an hour to cast a ballot on Election Day, even with the high number of absentee ballot requests. The consolidation of polling places came after the city faced an extreme lack of poll workers during the COVID-19 health crisis.
“Considering the impacts of this public health crisis, we had a strong voter turnout,” said Beloit Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler.
It should be noted that in April of 2016, both major political parties, Democrats and Republicans, were nominating candidates in the lead up to the November of 2016 general election that prompted high turnout across Rock County and in Beloit. This year Donald Trump is virtually unopposed in the primary and Democrat candidate Joe Biden is almost assured the nomination of his party.
In the Town of Beloit, voter turnout from April of 2016 to April 7 was down nearly 25%. Last week, 1,900 ballots were cast (40.2% of 4,724 registered voters). In April of 2016, the township saw a turnout of 64.8% with 2,951 total ballots cast from a total registered voter base of 4,724.
Official certified statewide results have yet to be published by WEC, as the commission does not publish unofficial results on its website.
A federal class-action lawsuit was filed on Monday by a group of Milwaukee-area residents asking for a partial or full re-vote of the primary, alleging voters were disenfranchised by last-minute legal decisions leading up to last week’s vote.
The lawsuit comes on the heels of a bill authored by Assembly Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, and Wisconsin Democrats that proposes moving all 2020 elections to a vote-by-mail system. Under the vote-by-mail proposal, registered voters will be sent a ballot by their clerk.
