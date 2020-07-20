JANESVILLE - As the Aug. 11 primary election approaches, residents should be aware of voter registration deadlines in Rock County.
Residents must be a registered in order to request an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots must be return by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
To register by mail, applications must be postmarked no later than July 22.
To register online at myvote.wi.gov, applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. July 22.
To register in your city, town, or village clerk’s office, the deadline is 5 p.m. Aug. 7.
Wisconsin voters can register to vote at the polls on Election Day if they provide proof of residency and a photo ID.
For more information go to MYVOTE.WI.GOV.
