JANESVILLE - As the Aug. 11 primary election approaches, residents should be aware of voter registration deadlines in Rock County.

Residents must be a registered in order to request an absentee ballot.  Absentee ballots must be return by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

To register by mail, applications must be postmarked no later than July 22.

To register online at myvote.wi.gov, applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. July 22.

To register in your city, town, or village clerk’s office, the deadline is 5 p.m. Aug. 7.

Wisconsin voters can register to vote at the polls on Election Day if they provide proof of residency and a photo ID.

For more information go to MYVOTE.WI.GOV.

