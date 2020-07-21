ROCKFORD—Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow announces that her office will begin sending Vote By Mail applications to any Winnebago County Voter who cast a vote in the past three elections in the next two weeks.
Registered voters simply need to sign their pre-filled applications and mail them back to the Winnebago County Clerk’s Office to receive a Vote By Mail Ballot for the Nov. 3 presidential election. In addition, an application for a ballot will be mailed to anyone who has registered to vote or has changed their registration address after the March 17 primary election through July 31.
“We are preparing to mail nearly 60,000 applications to Winnebago County voters before the end of July,” said County Clerk Lori Gummow. This new process is in response to Illinois Senate Bill 1863 which was created to preserve the health and safety of voters and election officials. “Due to COVID-19, all 2020 General Election voters are encouraged to cast a ballot prior to Election Day, either by mail or during early voting. Voting by mail is an easy option for voters and you can request a vote by mail ballot through email, mail, or in person. An application is available from your local election authority at https://elections.il/gov/electionoperations/VotingByMail.aspx. To register to vote or check your registration status, visit https://ova.elections.il.gov.”
“We are working to ensure the voters have a safe and convenient way to cast their votes for the upcoming Presidential Election,” County Clerk Gummow added.
Winnebago County registered voters can bypass the paper application by completing an online application at WinnebagoCountyClerk.com/election-information. The Clerk’s Office will mail official ballots to applicants starting Sept. 24. Ballots must be completed and returned to the Winnebago County Clerk’s Office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day (Nov. 3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.