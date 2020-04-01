SOUTH BELOIT—Volunteers from the South Beloit Public Works Department, Fire Department and, City Hall staff have been lending a hand at the South Beloit School District food pantry.
The food pantry, which normally has been set up like a grocery store where people can come in and pick the items up, has been converted to a drive-through set-up. Health concerns brought on by the coronavirus/COVID-19 has caused the school district to take precautions, so residents aren’t allowed to go into the building at this time.
The COVID-19 crisis also has increased the need in the community, so the pantry that was being held every two weeks on Wednesdays now is being held every Wednesday.
South Beloit School Superintendent Scott Fisher said the food pantry, which is held from 5—6 p.m. at Blackhawk Junior High School, was started two years ago. The school district partnered with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to get food and other items to distribute to people in the community. The food bank has been able to provide more food so the pantry is available every week. But, with more food, more demand and more frequent times for the pantry, there was a need for more volunteers.
Social workers with the school district normally packed boxes of food and distributed them, but with an anticipated 100 people showing up for the pantry each week. Help was needed.
“Usually, we can run the pantry with eight people. But now, we need 20 to 25 people,” Fisher said.
On Wednesday, South Beloit Street Superintendent Mike Murphy was placing boxes of food in cars that drove up. City Clerk Tracy Patrick and City Council member Lori Duffy also were on hand, packing boxes and carrying packages to cars. At previous pantry days, city attorney Roxanne Sosnowski and her husband State Rep. Joe Sosnowski have helped out, Fisher said.
The volunteer efforts at the pantry show that the community can come together during tough times, Fisher said.
“In these times, you have to help people, and the people have been very grateful,” Fisher said.
