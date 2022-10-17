BELOIT—There’s an air of anticipation at Rock County Christian School as the school prepares for its Annual Apple Pie Day fundraiser.
“It’s a lot of fun. Parents even take days off from work to help,” said Kamyrn Schill, school secretary.
This year the school plans on making 2,000 of the sweet treats. Pie orders were due by Oct. 14 by ordering through the school website at www.rccs.us or by calling 608-757-1000. Pie Day is Oct. 21 when people pick up their frozen pies via drive-through in the school parking lot.
Some of the pies will be sold at the last outdoor Farmers Market in downtown Beloit on Oct. 29 and some will be stored at the school for later sale. Cost is $18 per pie. The proceeds from the major fundraiser will be used for tuition scholarships for students at Rock County Christian School.
But until then, volunteers are needed and being rounded up for the big production, said Lori Mason, assistant head of school.
And soon the work begins.
“We transform the gym into a pie factory,” said Jon Urish, chairman of the event.
And there is plenty of preparation from beginning to completion, he said.
Two days before Pie Day, tables and chairs are set up in the gym. The day before, the sweet crumb topping is blended together. On Oct. 21, pie completion occurs. Orders can be picked up between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at 916 Bushnell St. in Beloit.
About 50 to 60 volunteers are needed in all and include: pie assembly workers, baggers, runners, and those to help with clean up. Adults and students in grades 9-12 are among the volunteers who break up the frozen apples, weigh them and box them. Each pie contains one-and-a-half pounds of apples. The toppings are added and the pies are placed in a freezer until they are picked up.
“They store well and come with baking instructions,” Urish said.
Urish said the sales raise from $20,000 to $25,000 annually.
“I’ve never eaten pie for such a good cause,” said Schill.
The pies can be kept in the freezer for up to a year.
