Pie Day
Ruthie Stalcup prepares an apple pie during the Rock County Christian School Pie Day fundraiser last year. Pies will be ready for pickup at the school in Beloit on Oct. 21 this year.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT—There’s an air of anticipation at Rock County Christian School as the school prepares for its Annual Apple Pie Day fundraiser.

“It’s a lot of fun. Parents even take days off from work to help,” said Kamyrn Schill, school secretary.