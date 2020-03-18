BELOIT—Those with the St. Paul Lutheran Church soup lunch at 617 St. Lawrence Ave., dodged raindrops on Wednesday to provide hot meals to the community members who gathered in the parking lot.
Volunteers had to move the lunch outdoors due to concerns over the Coronavirus/COVID-19.
As the volunteers feared guests might miss the socialization of the restaurant -style lunch indoors, they made sure to greet and treat each seeking nourishment.
“Half are here for companionship and fellowship. We give a bag of food, a smile and support,” said Judelle Murphy, who has been coordinating the lunch with her husband, Ray Murphy, for the past 11 years.
While the event is called a soup lunch, Pastor Lucy Wynard said it’s usually more like a potluck. Tables are typically laden with Jell-O, salad, hot dishes, cheese and sausage, deviled eggs, desserts and more.
An average of 80 people line up for food outside the church each week.
After new restrictions about dining were issued due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Murphys and others sprung to action last Saturday to find a way for the lunch to continue under the new restrictions.
Volunteer Dave Knutson said it’s the only meal some of the guests get for the day.
With the arrival of COVID-19, he said some are out of work. Others who need transportation can’t use the buses and those who depend on restaurants for socialization are lonely.
“People who are the most vulnerable are being hit with a sledgehammer,” Knutson said.
Wynard said she didn’t want to put a sign out turning people away.
To continue to offer hot food volunteers decided to get some chicken dressing casserole out of the freezer to heat up and to cook up macaroni and cheese with hot dogs. Culver’s donated plastic utensils and bowls for the hot food. Chips, a banana, cookie and bottled water were added to the paper sacks and made ready for distribution.
Volunteers like Carol Josh and Jackie Ueland were helping out in the kitchen as others such as Knutson and Sue Thole were “gophers” who took food out to the parking lot. Ueland, who was supposed to undergo heart surgery on Wednesday and had it cancelled, decided to spend her time helping others.
One family picking up lunches were getting extra sacks for elderly relatives who were homebound.
Wynard said the lunch usually includes volunteers from Adaptive Alliance and the Transitions program at Turner High School, which were unable to come due to COVID-19 concerns. The remaining volunteers were expected to make do with less manpower. With no buses running, there were less guests able to get to the meal.
While hot food was passed out this Wednesday, organizers might move to sandwiches next week although they will see if they can possibly add hot soup to the meal.
