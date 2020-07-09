“It’s like going to a class to learn about plants,” Bloomin’ Bunch volunteer John Kalkirtz said. “I told them to put me to work weeding, spreading mulch, watering, whatever is necessary, and they did.”
Every Tuesday morning from 9—11 a.m., intrepid gardeners meet at Riverside Park outside the Rotary River Center on the east side of the Rock River. A number of the volunteers spend many additional hours each week working on the gardens and can be spotted watering throughout the week in the early mornings when it’s cool.
The Bloomin’ Bunch is an offshoot of the Friends of the RiverFront, a nonprofit organization established in 1995.
One of the many community-centered goals of the Friends is to: bring fun, animation and beauty to the riverfront. The Bloomin’ Bunch helps fulfill that vision by bringing their animated enthusiasm each week to the gardens at Riverside Park.
The group works in conjunction with the Horticulture Department of the City of Beloit. Sam Huffman, the city arborist, works at Riverside Park most weeks on Tuesday mornings with the volunteers. The city supplies mulch, heavier equipment when necessary plus gardening know-how.
“We have an excellent rapport with the city,” said Jennifer Kodl, executive director of Friends of the RiverFront. Kodl can be found working alongside the volunteers most Tuesday mornings as well.
It doesn’t matter how much or how little one may know about gardening; there’s a place for everyone. Kind of like plants in a garden, there’s always room for more.
During this time of social distancing, volunteering to maintain the gardens at Riverside Park is a safe way to do something enjoyable while being in a group safely. It’s also a way to be part of something that feels good and gives back to the community.
The collective knowledge of plants and resources shared freely among the group is vast. Everyone shares tips and tricks and plant information—or where to go to learn more.
Each week Bloomin’ Bunch volunteers are thanked multiple times by folks stolling the park. Volunteers are commended for their hard work, and they’re told repeatedly how beautiful the gardens are.
One Tuesday morning, a young woman approached the group saying, “I just wanted to thank you for all the beautiful work you’re doing here at the park,” as she handed everyone a bottle of cold water.
The unofficial leader of the Bunch is long-time resident, Bill Gibson, whose infectious energy and good cheer make everyone feel welcomed. Tom Lang, volunteer of at least a dozen years or more and the most “well seasoned member” as he is affectionately called by several of the Bunch, is responsible for recruiting Gibson.
About five years ago Lang and Gibson were both on a historical walk in the heart of downtown Beloit. “Come join us,” Lang said to Gibson,” I’m tired of being the token male.” Gibson did just that.
“Bill is our guru,” Kalkirtz said.
Dr. Lang retired from internal medicine 23 years ago after practicing at the Beloit Clinic for 37 years, he was a member of many volunteer groups in town.
A dozen years ago colleague, Dr. Bob Schwaegler gave “Doc Tom” a Friends of the RiverFront coffee mug to remind him to join the group at their annual meeting.
The coffee mug did it’s job, Lang came to the meeting and was “mesmerized by Nicki Meyer,” former executive director of the Friends of the RiverFront.
Meyer is still recruiting folks to help maintain the gardens at Riverside Park.
Jeff Dimmel was recruited by Bill. The two are members of the same card group.
Bill’s wife, Sue Gibson, joined the group two years ago.
“I joined because I love to garden and they were short on members,” Sue Gibson said.
Sue Gibson recruited new volunteer Terry Babcock who moved back to the area several years ago with her husband. The two women share a love of quilting, meeting at a quilting group.
Terry Babcock learned of the Bloomin’ Bunch via a FaceBook post Sue Gibson had written about volunteering at the gardens.
Sherri Stoltzman joined the group because her regular volunteering gig was temporarily halted due to Covid-19.
“I was volunteering at Riverside Assisted Living in Beloit on Tuesday mornings. Covid shut down all elder care facilities to keep residents safe, so I joined this group.”
Stolzman knew of the Bloomin’ Bunch from her neighbor, Jeannie Riddl.
Riddl, an avid gardener, shares the honor of being one of the longest participating volunteers with Tom Lang.
Everything in nature is connected, just like all the folks who make up the Bloomin’ Bunch.
“Beloit is such a great place. The backbone of the community are it’s volunteers,” Kalkirtz said.
“A couple more people to come out and help is that much more we can accomplish—and more doughnuts Jennifer will need to bring each week,” Gibson said.
Want to join this super friendly group and help maintain the gardens at Riverside Park? For more information Friends of RiverFront can be reached at: 608-362-0964 on Facebook as “Friends of RiverFront, Beloit WI” or at its website FriendsofRiverFront.com. Anyone can show up on Tuesday mornings, and there will be doughnuts.
