SOUTH BELOIT—Stateline Area volunteers were not put off by a few rain drops Saturday as the scattered across roadways and neighborhoods to pick up trash.
As part of the National Great American Cleanup, volunteers hit the streets armed with trash bags and gloves to do their part to clean up communities.
“This is the 24th year that Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful will be partaking in the Great American Cleanup as an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful,” said Steve Lindsay, marketing director for Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful.
Volunteers who signed up with Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful met at various supply stations in northern Illinois.
“If a volunteer missed the sign up date, we accept walk-ins at Patriots’ Gateway Center in Rockford, on Saturday,” Lindsay said.
The supply stations include Village Green Park in Rockton, the Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful Recycle Center in Rockford and Peak Sports Club in Loves Park.
The cleanup effort included communities such as South Beloit, Rockton, Loves Park, Winnebago, Rockford and New Milford.
Some of the communities have participated for varying years.
“Rockton has been a part of the Great American Cleanup for seven years,” said Patricia Diduch, Planning and Development Administrator of Rockton.
At least one of the supply stations, South Beloit Fire Department, was canceled because of the weather.
From 9 a.m.—noon volunteers participated in the great cleanup around their communities. Once the cleanup was complete at noon, volunteers returned their equipment such as safety glasses, garbage bags and trash pickers.
“We partnered with Advanced Disposal, for the waste pickup after the event,” Lindsay said. “All volunteers were given yellow trash bags that volunteers will put out to the curb and the Advanced Disposal team will pick up the yellow bags on Monday.”
Each volunteer signed up as part of a team. Each team focused on different parts of their communities.
“My team will focus on Illinois Route 75,” said Chris Hansen, a volunteer in Rockton for six years in a row, “I just want to be able to do what’s right.”
“We tell our volunteers to avoid public property and we focus on streets, gutters and intersections,” noted Gary Phelps, operations director of Rockton’s Great American Cleanup. “We suggest sites and locations that need to be cleaned the most for the volunteers.”
Roadways by commercial businesses have often been targets such as Walmart by Dorr Road in Rockton, Hansen said.
“The Great American Cleanup helps us fulfill our mission to Beautify Illinois and the rest of America,” Lindsay said.
There are many upcoming events hosted by Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful.
There will be a Spring Clothing Drive on May 14, located at several Farm and Fleet store locations, Lindsay said.
On June 11, the organization will host a medication collection event. It will be at the South Beloit Fire Department, Love Park City Hall, UIC Health Sciences Campus and Mercy Health Winnebago.
More events and information can be found at the Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful website at www.knib.org/programs.