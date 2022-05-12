BELOIT—Facilities that serve homeless and unaccompanied teens in Beloit and Janesville received a little sprucing up Thursday when volunteers from Keller Williams Realty showed up to lend a helping hand.
Since 2009, volunteers from the realty group have volunteers on the second Thursday in May to help agencies in communities across the country as part of Keller Williams’ Red Day.
This year Rock County’s KW team focused on Project 16:49, which helps unaccompanied and homeless teens find opportunities, learn life skills and find housing.
The two specific facilities that were involved in the event were the Robin’s Nest, a young women’s transitional living center in Beloit, and the boys transitional living center in Janesville.
Robin’s Nest is at 622 Broad St. near The Salvation Army of Beloit. The boys’ facility is at 2911 Carrousel Lane in Janesville.
The boys transitional living center, which is larger than the Robin’s Nest, had 18 volunteers who helped paint the common area, worked on a wall mural and performed maintenance on the grounds.
Starting at 9:30 a.m., seven volunteers from KW came to the Robin’s Nest to paint, install air conditioning, put up new blinds and get the home ready for the summer.
“This is the first time the blinds have been replaced since 2014 and the first time we are able to have an AC system,” said Hannah Haakenson, case manager at Robin’s Nest.
Amy Curcio and Kim Crouch were two of the volunteers who helped out at the Robin’s Nest.
“This is my first year as part of KW and my first Red Day,” Curcio said. “I joined to give back to my community and help out people in need.”
“Previous years we have helped out a widowed woman, whose husband had a large collection. We helped pack up for her,” Crouch said. “Another year we helped a young couple raise money for adoption.”
The Robin’s Nest is home to seven young women between the ages of 17 and 21.
Back in 2019, Wisconsin enacted a law that allowed 17-year-old homeless and unaccompanied teens to admit themselves in shelters or transitional living centers.
Jazmyn Zamora, an unaccompanied high school student, came to the Robin’s Nest last month.
“Robin Stuht (Homeless Liaison with Beloit School District), at my alternative school, told me about the Robin’s Nest here in Beloit and I applied,” Zamora said.
“It is really easy going here, as long as you follow the rules, and there are not many of them,” Zamora said. “All they ask is to follow curfew, help out in chores, and attend classes.”
“I have recommended this place to friends who are going through stuff in their lives.” Zamora noted.
“I will be graduating from high school in a few days. I just passed my civics test today,” Zamora said with a smile. “I have a few goals I want to accomplish like getting a car, finding an apartment, and getting into cosmetology school. Project 16:49 has helped me figure out the process of applying to cosmetology school.”
“The maximum someone can stay here is 18 months and the average timeframe is within a year,” Haakenson noted. “We are proud to have three different girls at the Robin’s Nest graduating this semester from high school.”