Cara Searles, Amy Sloat, Allie Vine and Kaelyb Lokrantz dig into the Merrill Community Garden on Wednesday morning. Searles, Sloat and Vine, who work at ABC Supply Co., volunteered to work in the community garden as part of the United Way Blackhawk Region Day of Caring.
Amy Sloat, Cara Searles, Allie Vine and Kaelyb Lokrantz dig into their work at the Merrill Community Garden Wednesday mornig. Sloat, Searles and Vine, who work at ABC Supply Co., were volunteering to work in the garden as part of the United Way Blackhawk Region Day of Caring.
Regina Sanner applies some paint to a molding at Family Promise in Beloit. Sanner and other employees of Beloit Dialysis volunteered to paint and clean areas of the facility that serves the homeless population during the United Way Blackhawk Region Day of Caring.
Heather Korsh, Michael Geringand Kyle Damon spread mulch around the base of the sculpture Celebration at Riverside Park in Beloit on Wednesday morning. The employees of Kerry were volunteering to spruce up the park during the United Way Blackhawk Region Day of Caring.
Cara Searles, Amy Sloat, Allie Vine and Kaelyb Lokrantz dig into the Merrill Community Garden on Wednesday morning. Searles, Sloat and Vine, who work at ABC Supply Co., volunteered to work in the community garden as part of the United Way Blackhawk Region Day of Caring.
Amy Sloat, Cara Searles, Allie Vine and Kaelyb Lokrantz dig into their work at the Merrill Community Garden Wednesday mornig. Sloat, Searles and Vine, who work at ABC Supply Co., were volunteering to work in the garden as part of the United Way Blackhawk Region Day of Caring.
Regina Sanner applies some paint to a molding at Family Promise in Beloit. Sanner and other employees of Beloit Dialysis volunteered to paint and clean areas of the facility that serves the homeless population during the United Way Blackhawk Region Day of Caring.
Heather Korsh, Michael Geringand Kyle Damon spread mulch around the base of the sculpture Celebration at Riverside Park in Beloit on Wednesday morning. The employees of Kerry were volunteering to spruce up the park during the United Way Blackhawk Region Day of Caring.