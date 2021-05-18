BELOIT — Riverside Park was exploding with color on Tuesday as The Bloomin’ Bunch planted a trailer full of flowers provided by the city.
With the pandemic last summer the park had a bit simpler and more subdued landscaping, according to Friends of Riverfront Executive Director Jennifer Kodl.
With more than 15 volunteers from the Bloomin’ Bunch out in full force and the load of flowers on Tuesday, Kodl said there will be a lot more color and variety awaiting guests to the park this year.
The planting, Kodl said, is just in time for the first Music on the Big Lawn set for Friday, July 2 from 7-9 p.m. when the Dave Potter Band performs. Music on the Big Lawn, formerly known as Music at Harry’s Place, will be held on the south side of Riverside Park rather than at Harry Moore Pavilion to allow people to spread out more. There will be a mobile stage placed in front of the Jones Pavilion. Seating will be on the Big Lawn and people can sit throughout the park.
Kodl said The Bloomin’ Bunch is stronger than ever after a long pandemic year.Guests will see the planter boxes filled with flowers as well as the kaleidoscope after their park planting.
Although the Bloomin’ Bunch is going strong, volunteer Bill Gibson said it’s always looking for more people to lend a hand.
The Bloomin’ Bunch weeds, plants, cleans and changes things around, after consulting with city staff in Riverside Park. The group meets on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. for about two hours. The group meets at the Rotary Center in Riverside Park before departing to their work.
“The city provides all the plants, we just put them in the dirt,” Gibson said.
Kodl said the future is looking bright for events this summer as more people get vaccinated and hospitalizations and cases of COVID-19 continue to trend downward.
Tuesday’s volunteer team included Dr. Tom Lange, Elizabeth Carrier, Terry Babcock, Freda Goff, Nicki Meyer, Cissy Frendahl, John Kalkirtz and several others.