Arianna Rohs and Poppy Schoepski pick up trash in City Park in South Beloit Saturday as part of the Great American Cleanup. The girls are members of Girl Scout Troop. 2185 who volunteered their time for the cleanup effort.
Gary Phelps, a volunteer with Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful, explains areas targeted for cleanup to Rockton Village President John Peterson on Saturday at Village Green Park in Rockton. Peterson was among 47 volunteers in the Rockton area who signed up to pick up trash during the Great American Cleanup.
Arianna Rohs and Poppy Schoepski pick up trash in City Park in South Beloit Saturday as part of the Great American Cleanup. The girls are members of Girl Scout Troop. 2185 who volunteered their time for the cleanup effort.
Gary Phelps, a volunteer with Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful, explains areas targeted for cleanup to Rockton Village President John Peterson on Saturday at Village Green Park in Rockton. Peterson was among 47 volunteers in the Rockton area who signed up to pick up trash during the Great American Cleanup.
ROCKTON - Bryan Noreen was collecting trash bags and gloves at the park shelter at Village Green Park in Rockton on a rainy Saturday morning.
He was one of 47 individuals from the Rockton, Roscoe South Beloit area who fanned out across northern Illinois to pick up trash as part of the Great American Cleanup, organized by Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful (KNIB).
Noreen, of Roscoe, has been volunteering for the Great American Cleanup for four years.
"Somebody's got to do it," he said. "There's way too much trash out there."
Gary Phelps, a KNIB volunteer, was handing out materials and directing people to the areas that needed trash collection attention on Saturday morning. Old River Road in Rockton, Love Road in Roscoe and City Park in South Beloit were some of the areas where volunteers gathered to clean up areas, undaunted by the rain.
Pelps said last year, there were about 1,200 volunteers who took part in the Great American Cleanup throughout Winnebago County. He added, Winnebago County provided the bags, gloves and grippers for the trash collection effort.
Once the bags were full, the volunteers left the bags of trash 25 feet back from the roadside for collection later.
Rockton Village President John Peterson also turned out to do his part in the Great American Cleanup.
"Actually, this event is how I got involved with the village," Peterson said.
He said he was involved in a community beautification project and heard about the Great American Cleanup. From there, he became involved in several community projects in Rockton and the area.
Tom Henschel and his wife, Nancy, were taking part in their first Great American Cleanup on Saturday.
"I saw the flyer at village hall and I thought it was a great idea," Henschel said. "My wife and I go for walks a lot and it bothers us to see so much trash along the roads."
At City Park in South Beloit a group of Girl Scouts from Troop 2185 was busy scurrying about the park collecting fast food drink cups, napkins and other trash. Michelle Becorest, one of the troop leaders, were giving the girls instruction, telling them not to pick up anything with their bare hands and to stick together.
Phelps said KNIB has two up-coming events planned. First, there will be the KNIB Clothing Drive set for May 13. In the northern Winnebago County area, clothing will be collected at Blain's Farm & Fleet, 4567 E. Rockton Road, Roscoe, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
On June 10, the KNIB Medication Collection event will be held in the Greater Beloit area. The medication collection will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the South Beloit Fire Station, 429 Gardner St.