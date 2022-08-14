Kris Abraham, a Beloit resident, helped fill the dumpsters at Summit Park. On Saturday the Fourth annual Merrill Neighborhood Clean-up Day occurred when many resident like Abraham came out to make a difference and cleanup the community.
BELOIT—Two large dumpsters were filled with trash thanks to the efforts of volunteers who cleaned up Beloit’s Merrill Neighborhood and Summit Park on Saturday.
It was part of the fourth annual Merrill Neighborhood Clean-up Day hosted by The Merrill Community Center, under Community Action.
Also on Saturday, Community Action hosted a community resource fair at the park. The organization offered free hot dogs, water and chips for volunteers and others who stopped by for the fair.
Marc Perry, executive director of Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties, was on location talking to volunteers and directing them on where the trash drop-off was located.
“Every year these events get bigger and bigger,” Perry noted. “We are asked all the time why we can’t do this a couple times a year. It takes a lot of coordination between us, the organizations and the city. Everybody is always respectful at these events.”
The first dumpster was removed at 11 a.m. because it had filled up.
“This is the second year I have come out (to the clean up event),” Everette Coleman noted. “If I am still living here next year, I will be coming out again.”
Sheryl Jackson and her family have been coming to the Merrill Neighborhood Clean-up event for three years.
Dulce Danel, Associate Director of Community Engagement & Impact at PBS Wisconsin, was directing cars to the dumpsters and overseeing the tire drop-offs.
This is the first year PBS Wisconsin has assisted with the cleanup days. Beloit is PBS Wisconsin’s first Learning Neighborhood. PBS Wisconsin over the last few years has been engaging with the community and promoting youth education.
Every year local churches donate 150 backpacks for the families to pick up. Each of the backpacks contain school supplies. This year PBS Wisconsin funded all the school supplies and backpacks, while the church staff still put together the backpacks and helped hand them out.
United Church of Beloit, Community Baptist Church and Sun Valley Presbyterian Church helped put together and hand out the bags again this year.
“Our church started giving away backpacks to low-income families about eight years ago, before I came to the church,” said Steve Erkel, pastor at United Church of Beloit. “We want to ensure every kid can hit the ground running for the school year and no one is missing out.”
The dumpsters were open for dumping trash at 9 a.m. and were closed at noon and taken away. The community resource fair stayed in full swing until 2 p.m.
Legal Action of Wisconsin, 608 KIDZ. Job Corps and PBS Wisconsin were on location giving information to residents.
This coming Saturday, Community Action will host a second clean up event at the Beloit Historical Society at 845 Hackett St.
This event will have a similar schedule as the one at Summit Park including a resource fair. There will be an additional 150 backpacks brought to the location for people to pick up.
“Hackett usually brings a larger crowd to the clean up event,” Perry said. “The police and fire department usually come out to interact with the community. Hackett doesn’t have a playground like Merritt does, so we try to provide more interactions for the community.”
There will be a bouncy house on location for children to play on and can tour the firetrucks and squad cars.