Ron Whitley, owner of Father & Sons Cleaning Service in Beloit, volunteered on Monday to help deliver meals for Beloit Meals on Wheels. Meals on Wheels moved into its new facility at the corner of Shore Drive and Maple Avenue on Monday.
Zosia Lounsbury, Volunteer Coordinator with Beloit Meals on Wheels, packed a delivery bag full of meals to go out to homebound and elderly clients. Delieveries were loaded at the new Meals on Wheels facility at the corner of Shore Drive and Maple Avenue.
BELOIT- Meals on Wheels volunteers were loading up their cars at the agencies new location on Monday.
After moving in over the weekend, the new location for Meals On Wheels at 1534 Shore Drive is officially operational. Previously Meals on Wheels operated out of 424 College St. for 26 years.
“The new location is 2,500 square feet of space specially designed to meet the needs of the work we do on the inside and provides plenty of parking to load cars on the outside,” said Michele Caldwell, volunteer marketing and communications consultant for Beloit Meals On Wheels.
Construction on the new building at the corner of Maple Avenue and Shore Drive started in April. Gilbank Construction was the contractor for the project.
The new location is about 900 square feet larger than the old Meals on Wheels location on College Street, Caldwell said.
Caldwell expects that the new location will bring more opportunities for the organization.
“Benefits of the new centralized facility include more working space for meal pickup to serve more seniors, a parking lot and protected canopy for loading and unloading meals for volunteer delivery, and a family room to meet with clients and their caregivers,” Caldwell explained.
At the previous location volunteers had to park on the street to load their cars, but now they can load their vehicles in the loading area of the parking lot.
The previous location will no longer be used by Meals on Wheels, according to Caldwell. The transition from one location to the other has not been an easy one for the staff.
“Beloit Meals On Wheels has been at the College Avenue location for 26 years,” Caldwell said. “There are so many amazing people who have come through our doors that have made an extraordinary impact. It’s hard to leave the neighborhood and all the wonderful neighbors like First Baptist Church, Family Services, Senz Insurance and more.”
Meals On Wheels has a volunteer base that makes the deliveries possible, including community members like Ron Whitley. Whitley is the owner of Father & Sons Cleaning Service in Beloit. He was one of the volunteers who arrived on Monday to give their time to help deliver meals to those in need.
Whitley will also be a part of the volunteers who will be delivering meals on Thanksgiving Day.
Meals are delivered every day, including holidays, according to Ellen Wiegand, Executive Director of Beloit Meals on Wheels.
The location is always looking for volunteers to help in the mission of providing a healthy meal to those in need.
“We are also grateful to our office volunteers who continue to step up to the plate and donate their time, skill and talent to help us keep our meals rolling,” Caldwell said. “We are always looking for volunteers of all ages to help us keep the meals rolling.”
Beloit Meals on Wheels has been providing meals to homebound and elderly clients since 1971. Since 2000 the agency has delivered 624,000 meals.
For more information on their new location, senior meal delivery services, volunteer programs or to make a financial donation, visit beloitmealsonwheels.org.