BELOIT—Since the early 1990s, it has been volunteers who began restoring and then operating the historic Beckman Mill as a local tourist destination. And after thousands of hours of work and fun, many of the early volunteers are much older now and some are even deceased.
Still, the operation and maintenance of the mill at 11600 S. County Road H, Beloit, continues. That includes tours and events May through October.
And in order to keep the momentum going, the Friends of Beckman Mill, Inc., are asking anyone interested in the area to learn more about the operation and find out where they could lend a helping hand as a volunteer.
Several volunteers talked about their experiences on a recent Saturday.
“The dirty little secret about volunteering is it’s fun,” said Friends President Martin Densch, who also completes the organization’s newsletter.
Diane Miller, who helps out in the gift shop, said her husband has special ties to the mill as his family lived on the farm across from the site.
Miller said she enjoys being in the gift shop and talking to the visitors who come in, browse and buy.
“The people who come in are interesting,” she said.
Miller volunteers once a month for three hours.
Roseann Froemming, a retired teacher, acts as a docent in the cooperage/museum, the former Beckman family home.
Like her former teaching job, “This is all about educating the community,” she said of her story telling to the public.
Froemming has been volunteering eight years at the site.
“It’s something I can do to give back to the community,” she said.
Moving over to the mill itself, where grinding is still done the first Saturday of each month, May through October, two more volunteers were on hand.
Dave Erickson helps out with maintenance of the mill area and he also is a docent.
He learned how to be a docent by watching and listening to other volunteers.
“I shadowed everyone for a couple years, then I did it,” Erickson said.
Ken Druetzler said he started helping out in about 1991. But he also remembers as a young person being out at the mill when the late Charlie Beckman was still around.
“We would come out on our bikes,” he said.
As a docent, Druetzler said he comes across people from various places.
“It’s interesting, last week there were people here from Kentucky,” he said.
Druetzler encouraged people to come out and take a tour.
“Every docent tells a different story,” he said.
The Friends also have a volunteer coordinator.
Crystal Sheehan is in charge of lining up the volunteers each week.
Due to a shortage of help, some people are volunteering two and three times a month, she said.
“What I’d like to shoot for is one time a month,” Sheehan said, adding when it comes to training, “We never throw anyone in without training.”
She pairs up experienced volunteers with newcomers, she said.
“It’s on-the-job training,” she said.
The Beckman Mill is open from 1—4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. There are also three events during the season. They include: Opening day which was May 7 with food and live music; Ice cream social and artists painting in the park, July 17 from noon—4 p.m. and Heritage Sunday, Sept. 11 with live music, historic demonstrations, soldiers, classic cars and food from 11 a.m.—4 p.m.
The following are areas where people can volunteer: tour guide in the mill or cooperage/museum; gift shop clerk; help plan and organize events; work at annual events; help maintain a flower bed; get rid of invasive plants in the oak Savanna; serve on a committee as need arises; write articles for local newspapers; join a work crew to help maintain buildings on Wednesday and Saturday mornings.
To learn more about the Beckman Mill, or about volunteering, go to the website: www.beckmanmill.org or call 608-751-1551.