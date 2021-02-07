BELOIT—Branden Jackson grew up in Beloit and knows the community well.
He is married to his wife, Tonya Jackson, and the couple have three children.
Branden was an athlete during his school days and his interest in sports and more continues on with his own children and with the community.
He began his working days in industry early on in his life.
But the job wasn’t one he wanted long term, he said. He was encouraged to try the banking industry instead.
His motivation: “I found I could help people with their needs,” he said.
That was more than 17 years ago. And since then he has worked as a part-time teller, personal banker and mortgage lender.
Presently, he has been the Branch Manager at Blackhawk Credit Union in Beloit for more than four years.
And for years, he also has used his skills to help others by being a volunteer in several areas in the community.
With a passion for working with youth, Jackson has volunteered for coaching duties for several years at the Stateline YMCA in Beloit.
Laron Lofton, Youth Sports Director at the YMCA, said of Jackson: “Great guy. He has coached softball and basketball in the past.”
Jackson coached multiple years of youth softball and basketball through the YMCA and he has taken over teams when they didn’t have a coach and needed one, Lofton said.
“He has also been an advocate to the community about stepping up and helping out with volunteering when I am in need of coaches.”
Moreover, “He coaches the right way and displays our core values at all times. The kids really learn and enjoy their time when he is coaching,” Lofton said.
Another youth centered facility where Jackson continues to volunteer is the Stateline Boys & Girls Club.
“I’ve been a board member off and on for several years,” he said.
Jackson also went to the club as a youth and played football and baseball.
Presently, he has been on the club board of directors for two years and says he appreciates the youth segment of the population the organization serves.
“Young people, they need to have resources,” he said.
The Boys & Girls Club can provide resources, especially for some who don’t have them, he said.
Being community minded and concerned with youth, Jackson also said he was distressed by the unrest he saw during the summer of 2020 and he decided to do something positive to encourage people to come together.
“It was heavy on me that we have unity,” he said.
“I purchased T-shirts and sold them and gave the proceeds to the Boys & Girls Club,” he said.
Mark Rand, Club CEO, remembers those T-shirts.
“He put together a unity shirt with three different colors of fists on them,” Rand said.
“It was an idea he had during the racial unrest events of the summer that were occurring. This was all Branden’s idea; no one asked him to do it.”
The idea was for people to treat each other the way they would want to be treated, Rand said.
“He sold them for the boys and girls club, he said, because he wants to provide a level playing field for all kids,” said Rand. “His mind and thoughts are on the young people and we are glad to have him on the Board of Directors.”
Besides helping with fundraising efforts, Jackson also serves on the Boys & Girls Club Program Committee.
“The committee reviews what we are doing and sets direction for kids we are serving,” Rand said.
In other areas of the community, Jackson also has volunteered.
He presently also serves on the Downtown Beloit Association Board of Directors and said he enjoys learning about what is happening in the downtown and about the projects that are coming up in the future.
“It’s great to know what’s going on in the community and to share it,” Jackson said.
Shauna El-Amin, DBA Executive Director, appreciates his service.
“Branden has been a great addition to our board and has been very active in our business meetings. And this year he was an honorary judge at our Grand Lighted Holiday Reverse Parade,” El-Amin said.
Among the other volunteer activities Jackson has undertaken over the years include participating with the Lunch and Learn program at Aldrich Intermediate School, Career Days in the School District of Beloit, Junior Achievement and the City of Beloit Appointment Review Committee.