BELOIT—Mark your calendars: the newly rescheduled Beloit Daily News Volunteer Recognition Luncheon will be held Monday, Aug. 30 at The Rock Bar & Grill’s outdoor pavilion, 101 Maple Ave. at noon.
In its 41th year, the event will honor Beloit’s most dedicated volunteers with a backdrop of the scenic Rock River.
This will be the second year for the event to be held outdoors at The Rock Bar & Grill due to the COVID-19 safety considerations. The event has been typically held in April in the evening, but will be held once again in the outdoor venue as a lunch event. While attendance was limited to awardees and one guest, Beloit Daily News representatives and Volunteer Recognition Committee members last year, the event will be open to the public this year with reservation details to be released closer to the event date.
Fully vaccinated guests will not be required to wear masks, although they are welcome to if they are more comfortable doing so. Those who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear masks when not eating and drinking.
“With the outdoor amenities and pavilion available at The Rock we believe we can host a safe outdoor event,” said Program Coordinator Hillary Gavan. “We are thrilled to be able to open this event up to the community again, so we can gather together to honor our most dedicated local volunteers.”
Sign-in registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with the program to start at noon. Each awardee and one guest will receive a complimentary box lunch. All 12 volunteers will be honored, receiving a commemorative plaque from the Beloit Daily News.
The 2020-2021 awardees are as follows: April 2020, Teri Downing; May 2020, Michael Bell; June 2020, Ana Montoya; July 2020, DeAnne Gile; August 2020, Sandie Storley; September, 2020, Brian Elliott; October 2020, Tom and Linda Hutson; November 2020, Tracy Saladar; December 2020, Tana Shallenberger; January 2021, John Basque; February 2021, Branden Jackson; and March, 2021, Gloria Heiss.
The Beloit Daily News Volunteer Recognition program honors people who donate their time and talents to area organizations, non-profits, schools, hospitals and more. The Greater Beloit community exhibits needs greater than most, and an army of volunteers has always stepped up to meet those challenges. We at the Beloit Daily News and our partners believe honoring such heroes lifts their spirits and shows the community the characteristics of good role models.
To honor these selfless heroes, the Beloit Daily News recruits a committee which selects the best candidates and honors them with a monthly feature story. At the end of the year, all awardees are presented with a plaque, recognition and a complimentary meal in a special gathering. A special commemorative edition also is published for the occasion which will run Aug. 30.