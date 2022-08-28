Mark Finnegan has always had an abiding respect for veterans.
After all, his father, Cy Finnegan, served in the Navy in World War II. His mother, Barbara Finnegan, worked in the Army Signal Corps Civilian Office as a decoder for the War Department in Arlington, Virginia and later as a “Rosie the Riveter” in Beloit. Mark also had four brothers who served in Vietnam.
While Mark is not a veteran, he always hoped he would find a way to honor “the greatest generation.”
Then fate stepped in about a decade ago when the family members Mark and John Finnegan, owners of Finnegans RV, were contacted by ABC-TV’s Extreme Makeover-Home Edition.
“We met the crew and took 10 or 11 RVs to a cornfield in Freeport in the fall. They did a rebuild of a farmhouse. I asked if we could do a fundraiser for the family,” he said.
In just a few days, they had raised about $11,000.
From that experience, during the time of a recession, they realized if the cause is right, people would still be willing to make donations.
About that same time, the Finnegans learned about the Honor Flight Network that flies World War II veterans to Washington, D.C., at no cost to the vets. Ideas of doing more for the area vets began churning in the minds of the brothers.
“I started doing cost research and logistics,” Mark said.
The brothers and their spouses put a plan together, started fundraising and organizing what became VetsRoll.
“We really got into the details of it. The fundraising was phenomenal for it and still is. We took 10 straight trips until COVID-19 hit,” Mark said.
Not only did they find a way to honor the World War II veterans, the trips to Washington, D.C. also have provided bonding moments for the men and women on the trip and a chance for many to have closure.
At first, the trip was taken with nine RVs and three buses. That then changed to Badger Charter Coach buses.
Mark has gone on all the trips. And so far, 2,000 vets from 37 states have also gone on the VetsRoll trips begun in 2010.
Jenni Jensen, treasurer of the VetsRoll program, also has gone on the Washington, D.C. journeys and said she appreciates all the efforts Mark puts into the program.
“Mark is one of the hardest working people I have ever met. He’s always helping others,” Jensen said.
“He’s genuinely grateful to the vets and the Rosie the Riveters. He thought the first trip would just be a one-time thing, then all the calls came in. My first trip was 2016, I fell in love with it.
“I was in awe, it is a very, very special trip. The vets make friends, open up to each other and get closure.
“There are police escorts and 10 coach buses and no cars going down the road going to D.C. to the memorials and the capitol. Mark has organized all of this,” Jensen said.
Bill Kutz, who also serves on the VetsRoll Board of Directors and is active with the Clinton FFA, also praised Mark’s volunteerism.
“He’s a great guy, if he doesn’t have something to support, he will find something,” he said.
During the pandemic, Mark has been conducting drive-by birthday parties for 90 and 100-year-old veterans, Kutz said.
Mark also has volunteered his time for the Clinton FFA pork chop dinner by cooking and he donates to the organization’s big animal sale.
Mark also volunteers for the Beloit International Film Festival.
Greg Gerard, executive director of BIFF, also highlighted Mark’s volunteer endeavors.
“Especially VetsRoll has always been an amazing effort, it’s been in motion for so many years now,” he said.
“I’ve known Mark for Quite a few years and he’s shared films about the VetsRoll program for Biff and he’s run reels for us for years as well,” Gerard said.
He called the vets’ program “a labor of love.”
Moreover, “Mark is always there in the community when people are in need,” Gerard said.
One example of that is the Facebook page he submitted on “Save Our Local Businesses,” encouraging people to support local business during the pandemic, Gerard said.
“He’s such a good natured-person; I’m such a fan of his. We’ve all benefited from Mark over the years.”
And if it is deemed safe to travel, Mark also is in the process of planning a VetsRoll trip in May of 2022.
For his extraordinary efforts in helping those in need, Mark Finnegan has been named the June 2021 Volunteer of the Month.