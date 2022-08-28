VetsRoll 8 Carnegie Welcome.jpg
The VetsRoll caravan was escorted into Cefalo’s Banquet Hall in Carnegie, Pennsylvania (near Pittsburgh) on May 22, 2017 with many local school children and well wishers rooting them on.

 Photo provided

Mark Finnegan has always had an abiding respect for veterans.

After all, his father, Cy Finnegan, served in the Navy in World War II. His mother, Barbara Finnegan, worked in the Army Signal Corps Civilian Office as a decoder for the War Department in Arlington, Virginia and later as a “Rosie the Riveter” in Beloit. Mark also had four brothers who served in Vietnam.

