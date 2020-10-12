BELOIT—Although there were some capacity limits, community members were glad to take part in the Downtown Beloit Association’s Fall Wine Walk on Saturday afternoon.
“We are just so thankful for all of our wonderful volunteers and that we are able to have events like this safely,” said DBA Executive Director Shauna El-Amin.
El-Amin said 12 local businesses took part in the Fall Wine Walk on Saturday, as visitors turned out to explore the downtown and taste various samples of wine.
The wine walk has been a downtown event for three years, generally during the spring and fall, drawing in visitors for birthday outings, bridal celebrations or a simple weekend getaway, El-Amin said.
This year’s spring event had been called off due to COVID-19, and El-Amin said Saturday’s program was a vital boost for local businesses and the DBA.
Capacity indoors was limited to 25%, and some short lines formed outside a few businesses during the afternoon. About 245 people participated overall on Saturday, El-Amin said.
Teri Huse of Janesville participated in the Fall Wine Walk alongside her friends Jody Frazier of Milton and Shannon Wildenberg of Whitewater. The wine walks have been an annual tradition for them.
The trio went out together Saturday for the first time in many months. Huse said they were grateful for a chance to break from quarantine and enjoy nice weather.
Branda LaBuy of Machesney Park and her friend JeannieAnn Parma of Roscoe enjoyed wine samples together while perusing shops in downtown Beloit.
The two friends, wearing festive headwear and outfits for the occasion, were excited to keep the tradition going. LaBuy said they have participated in every single wine walk during the spring and fall.
“I’m so excited. This is one of my favorite things to do,’ LaBuy said.
While it was different to see lines forming this year, Parma said it offered a new chance to take more time to enjoy the weather and to check out merchandise outside of store while waiting.
They both said part of the fun is visiting their favorite stores downtown while sipping new wines.
For them, social distancing this year was no problem as they had plenty of time to catch up.