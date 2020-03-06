Visiting Mexico when you’re part of the family is a completely different experience from traveling as a tourist.
My husband, Raul Casique-Montes, and I visit his family near Salvatierra, Guanajuato with our young son every winter or so and it’s become a second home to me. Guanajuato is in the geographic center of Mexico, about five hours west of Mexico City.
My husband’s family lives in a rancho (town) called La Luz (literally, “The Light.”) It’s a small farming community perched beside a majestic dormant volcano called el Cerro de Culiacan.
The first year I went to visit them in Mexico, it was hard for me to adjust to the culture shock. Even though I’d been living here in Beloit with people from Mexico for a few years, I was still unprepared for how different everyday life in Mexico would be.
Everything is smaller and closer together: beds, buses, people, streets, buildings and parking spaces.
But, as a counterbalance to all of that close, compact human life, the natural spaces are larger and more open. Once you get outside of town, there is peace and quiet and lots of space.
Birds and butterflies are abundant and everywhere you look are beautiful vistas.
In rural Mexico, there are also a lot of everyday inconveniences that come as a surprise to American visitors. The water pump in their town is shut off twice a day to save on electricity. All the sewage from their rancho runs into an open arroyo on the outskirts of town. Every few years they hire a backhoe to empty it out onto the nearest field.
And, while there is a little corner store on, literally, every corner, if you want fresh steak for dinner you either have to drive to Salvatierra to pick some up (which always turns into a half-day shopping trip) or else wait until Thursday when the town butcher cuts up his cow for the week.
In general, life in Mexico is lived at a slower pace which can be hard for Americans to adjust to.
But, this slower pace comes with many gifts. Once you relax into it, you come to appreciate and crave this slow way of living.
There is more time for family and more time for food. Most businesses in Mexico close around 3 p.m. so that people can go home and enjoy the biggest meal of the day together with their families. Oh, yeah, and there are four meals a day in Mexico so get ready to eat less at every meal or else you will be stuffed. Trust me.
This culture of slowness in Mexico has fostered the preservation of many traditional ways of living the likes of which have gone by the wayside in much of America.
My mother-in-law still cooks dry dent corn, grown by her husband, to make the corn masa for her own, homemade tortillas.
Women still cook in traditional clay pots as well as in modern ones.
My husband’s grandfather taught him how to make traps for mourning doves out of the stalks of two different plants, a thin rope made from four horse hairs, a small stick and with some seeds as bait.
He also taught my husband how to make molcajetes (the traditional mortar and pestle used for crushing up salsa ingredients) out of the porous volcanic rocks that abound on the slopes of the mountain by their town.
Also, buried at the base of the mountain are countless potsherds and ancient artifacts.
This trip we found an obsidian arrowhead, fragments of obsidian knives, the clay foot of a figurine and some broken pieces of a smooth basalt tray and paddle called a metate and mano, respectively.
People used them to grind the corn into masa for tortillas before modern mills were invented. In fact, my mother-in-law still has the metate she used to grind corn masa on when she was a girl.
Other artifacts that my husband’s family have found over the years include a clay pipe, stone drop spindles, ivory earrings, a clay molcajete, a large obsidian knife and enough potsherds to reconstruct a small pot, which is rare.
There is so much culture and history at your fingertips.
I feel very blessed to get to visit Mexico as a part of the family instead of as a tourist.
The best parts of Mexico are the hidden ones, the quiet cultural ways that you can’t find out about in a resort in Cozumel or Puerto Vallarta. The best part of Mexico is sitting on the slopes of an ancient volcano with the wind rattling the seed pods in the Palo Blanco tree, a smooth piece of an ancient, broken metate in one hand and a freshly made tortilla in the other.
And you know what’s really cool? There are a lot of people from La Luz, Guanajuato living right here in Beloit.
If you meet anyone named Casique, you might ask them if their family is from Guanajuato and if they are, be sure to ask them about this mountain, el Cerro de Culiacan.
They’ll have some stories to tell you.
Jenny Hoople and her husband, Raul, are opening a new storefront at 950 Wisconsin Avenue here in Beloit this May. Bountiful Beloit will be half farmer’s market and half artisan crafts boutique offering over 20 hot pepper varieties through the season. People can visit bountifulbeloit.com for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.