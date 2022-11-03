A flag sculpture with pattern inlays is seen at the Ironwork Campus in downtown Beloit. The sculpture, created by Jim Spelman Visuals Inc., is one of the outdoor art works that can be found through a new mobile art experience.
Confluence, a sculpture by O.V. “Verne” Shaffer, sits in front of the Hendricks Center for the Arts on Pleasant Street in downtown Beloit. The sculpture is one of the outdoor art works featured on a new mobile art experience.
BELOIT—The Beloit area has a wealth of public art, and now that element of the community is being highlighted through a new online link that can help people discover local sculptures and public art attractions.
Visit Beloit recently launched the Beloit and Beyond Outdoor Art Trail—a free, self-guided tour that encourages visitors and local residents to explore the public art offerings of the area.
“Conversations started at Visit Beloit centered around getting the community engaged in public art,” said Tracy Bliss, Visit Beloit director of marketing and public relations. “These discussions began in January and led Visit Beloit to reach out to a well-known technology company in the travel space, Bandwango.”
Visit Beloit collaborated with Bandwango, a company that specializes in mobile traveling experiences.
Visit Beloit wants to make it clear that the Beloit and Beyond Outdoor Art Trail doesn’t require a download or an app, but instead is a link users can add to their phone’s home screens.
People who visit 10 stops on the tour will receive an exclusive Beloit and Beyond Outdoor Art Trail sticker.
“The community seems pretty excited about it based on the feedback we’ve received on social media,” Bliss said. “We look forward to meeting those who have completed the trail and claim their exclusive sticker.”
The project was made possible through the technology at Bandwango.
“Using this technology, Visit Beloit began collecting history and GPS coordinates on the various outdoor art sculptures and paintings in order to map out the new trail,” Bliss said.
Out of the 24 art installations many might be recognizable to Beloit art enthusiasts.
A couple examples of the stops on the trail include the following:
- Celebration, which was commissioned by Warner Electric in 1977 and is located at Riverside Park in Beloit. This 31-foot sculpture by O.V. “Verne” Shaffer, symbolizes motion, strength and direction, according to Visit Beloit.
- Reach, which was commissioned by Beloit College in 1969. The sculpture depicts an owl, the bird of knowledge, and is located in the Beloit College center of campus.
- Flame, which was originally commissioned for the Beloit Memorial High School graduating class of 1978, it now stands outside of the gymnasium entrance at Beloit Memorial High School.
“We have included all the outdoor art that we know is free and open to the public for viewing in Beloit, South Beloit and Rockton,” Bliss said. “We’d love to add more, especially those Instagram worthy backdrops so please contact Visit Beloit if you have art installments you’d like to add to the trail.”
Visit Beloit hopes to introduce four more trails in 2023 with the help of Bandwango. These will include some familiar and some new locations.
“We will be converting our popular Beloit and Beyond Café Trail and Beloit and Beyond Craft Beer Trail from paper passports to digital using Bandwango in 2023,” Bliss said. “These are two of the four new digital trails to look forward to in 2023. The other two are brand new concepts that we’re sure will spark everyone’s interest.”