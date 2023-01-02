BYHA hosts Chix With Stix Tourney
Anna Cole of the Rock County Junior Fury 14U hockey team tries to control the puck against the Madison Mavericks during action in the Beloit Youth Hockey Association’s Chix With Stix Tournament at Edwards Ice Arena. A meeting will be held Thursday to discuss a possible youth sports facility.

 Jim Franz/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—Visit Beloit and youth sports organization Huddle Up Group plan to present information on a possible youth sports facility in Beloit during a presentation set for noon on Thursday at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.

The idea for a youth sports facility in Beloit first came from a group of Beloit citizens who brought the idea to Matt Bosen, Visit Beloit director of sales and services.