Anna Cole of the Rock County Junior Fury 14U hockey team tries to control the puck against the Madison Mavericks during action in the Beloit Youth Hockey Association’s Chix With Stix Tournament at Edwards Ice Arena. A meeting will be held Thursday to discuss a possible youth sports facility.
BELOIT—Visit Beloit and youth sports organization Huddle Up Group plan to present information on a possible youth sports facility in Beloit during a presentation set for noon on Thursday at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.
The idea for a youth sports facility in Beloit first came from a group of Beloit citizens who brought the idea to Matt Bosen, Visit Beloit director of sales and services.
The citizens were involved with the Beloit Youth Hockey Association and had been meeting to talk about the future of hockey in Beloit and had conversations about what will happen with the Edwards Ice Arena at 2101 Cranston Road.
The group, along with Visit Beloit, decided it would be best to hire a company to come in and look at assets the community has for youth sports, not just hockey, but all sports.
Huddle Up Group performed interviews with community members and evaluated Beloit as a destination compared to 300 other cities in the U.S. in their database.
“They talked to all of the youth sports people that we could get them in touch with for any sports that are happening here in the community, and to find out what the people in Beloit have available for each different sport, and what we might need for different sports that are being underserved,” Bosen said.
He added they gave some recommendations on new facilities that might make Beloit a competitive city compared to other cities in Wisconsin and Illinois. Those recommendations will be shared during the meeting Thursday, Bosen said.
“We just want to start a conversation,” Bosen said. “We want this to be a catalyst and want people to hear what is nationally recognized. They specialize in youth sports facilities around the county and are just telling us what we should do.”
He adds that ultimately the goal is to make sure youth in the Stateline Area have access to sports. A new facility could also be an economic driver for the city on weekends when events could generate things like hotel stays, restaurant purchases, shopping and more, he said.
All community members are welcome to attend the presentation Thursday. After the presentation there will be time to ask questions and have a discussion.