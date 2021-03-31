BELOIT — The Beloit Police and Fire Commission (PFC) will host a virtual meet and greet with the two internal Beloit police chief candidates,
The virtual meet and greet with Captain of Patrol Andre Sayles and Interim Chief and Inspector Thomas Stigler will take place from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. on April 7. Registration is required by emailing publiccomment@beloitwi.gov.
A brief presentation will be given by each candidate followed by a question-and-answer session. Anyone wishing to submit questions should email questions to publiccomment@beloitwi.gov.
The PFC anticipates announcing the next police chief at a date to be determined in mid-to-late April.