BELOIT—The 2020 United Way Blackhawk Region Day of Caring and Campaign kickoff will go virtual this year.
The event will be held at noon on Thursday. To receive the Zoom invite, people can register at https://conta.cc/3gMSnsW.
Typically the Day of Caring kickoff includes a breakfast where campaign goals are announced, followed by hundreds of volunteers working on various projects at United Way agencies throughout the remainder of the day. Due to COVID-19, the event has been redesigned.
“We’ve reimagined Day of Caring for this unpredictable time, to keep everyone safe. Instead of sharing your bright smiles with us over breakfast, we’ll connect with you virtually over lunch to kick off the community campaign and share exciting United Way news,” said Katie Crist of the United Way Blackhawk Region on the registration website link.
As an alternative to volunteering one’s time, talent and muscle on team projects—the United Way will share with its nonprofit partners a CARE Kit of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supplies and helpful items to ease the burdens due to COVID19. The CARE Kit is made possible by the generosity of Day of Caring sponsors and will allow for continued CARE to neighbors, families and vulnerable residents who need it most.
People can care for the community at any time by volunteering on their own, as part of a team, or with your family. Some virtual opportunities are even available. More than 50 local organizations regularly post their volunteer needs on the GET CONNECTED site at https://liveunitedbr.galaxydigital.com/
“United Way’s upcoming 2020 Community Campaign will be critical. While COVID-19 is a new challenge for us, we’re built for this. We’ve been responding to society’s most pressing problems for decades. United Way is unparalleled in our ability to bring people together to frame issues, mobilize resources and hold ourselves and partners accountable for results,” said United Way Blackhawk Region President and CEO Mary Fanning-Penny.