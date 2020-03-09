When Richard Johnson suffered a medical trauma a couple decades ago, he never forgot the kindness he was shown.
The trauma occurred in Chicago where he was treated. But he also needed further tests done at Beloit Memorial Hospital when he arrived back home, he said. When it came time for the testing, he was escorted to the appropriate department by a volunteer.
“A volunteer wheeled me all over the hospital here in a wheelchair. The guy was so kind,” Johnson said. The volunteer was an escort.
As a result, Johnson, who is retired, also became a volunteer 18 years ago at Beloit Memorial Hospital, now part of Beloit Health System, he said. He not only is an escort himself, he has served on the Board of Directors for the volunteers or the VIPs (Volunteers In Partnership) in many capacities. Presently, he is board president again and chair of the escorts.
When asked what the escorts do, he said they assist patients by offering them wheelchairs and taking them to where they need to go; delivering mail, flowers and newspapers to patients in the hospital, delivering lab samples to their destinations and acting as valets for visitors or patients.
The volunteers come in Monday through Friday and usually spend a morning or an afternoon onsite.
Besides the escorts, there are several other areas volunteers can offer their time and talents at the hospital including: in the pharmacy, the emergency room, medical records area, making teddy bears, acting as receptionists answering questions, waiting on tables in the VIP Grille, working in the gift shop, providing clerical assistance as well as volunteering in the surgical waiting room.
People also can volunteer at Beloit Clinic and outlying clinics, Beloit Regional Hospice, NorthPointe Terrace, NorthPointe Wellness and Riverside Terrace which are all part of Beloit Health System.
In all there are roughly 300 volunteers with about 172 at the hospital.
Doug Johnson, brother to Richard Johnson, also volunteers at the hospital. He has been Treasurer of the VIP Board of Directors for 10 years.
“Doug is very good on the computer,” Richard Johnson said, noting the importance of the record keeping he does.
“I volunteer because of my brother,” Douglas said. “I started as an escort about 13 years ago.”
Beloit Health System also has a volunteer coordinator. Newly hired in February was Zosia Lounsbury.
“I’ve been with the Beloit Health System for 14 years,” she said. She has worked in various capacities including as a CNA, in physical medicine and maternity management. Lounsbury also is a hospice volunteer.
The new coordinator said she was excited about starting her new job.
“Especially to have a career in something I’m already passionate about.”
Richard Johnson said a large portion of the volunteers are retired.
“Some just want to give back to the community,” he said.
On this day, retiree and volunteer Cheryl Henthorn-Ast was working in the hospital gift shop.
“I retired about a year ago and I was bored,” she said. “I wanted something to do.”
Henthorn-Ast said a lot of people come in and shop whether or not they are there to visit patients.
The shop has a large variety of gift items, clothing, jewelry, greeting cards and much more.
Over the lunch hour, volunteer Nancy Burgess waited on customers in the VIP Grille. The café volunteers do not cook, they take customer orders and then serve them.
“I love being around people,” Burgess said of the time she spends there.
In all, volunteers spent about 25,000 hours offering their services during the past year, Richard Johnson said. They also hold about 50 fundraisers a year for hospital remodeling, equipment, technology, and care of patients. Fundraising efforts include events such as the linen sales, nut sales, book fairs, and more.
The VIPs have contributed about $2.5 million over 25 years through their fundraising efforts.
“Our current pledge is to the Family Health Center,” Richard Johnson said.
The VIPs have pledged $100,000 towards that, he said.
“We are considered part of the Beloit Health System Team and we are treated well.”
All prospective volunteers fill out applications, are interviewed, must have a flu inoculation and a tuberculosis skin test, Johnson said.
For more information about the volunteer program or to become a volunteer, call Beloit Health System at 608-364-5011.
