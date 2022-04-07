BELOIT _ There’s an old expression that states “you can’t get too much of a good thing.” And that is exactly why one savvy businesswoman decided to move to a spacious, ideal location and expand her customer base.
After two years in Rockton, Vintage Etcetera (A Needful Things Market) has relocated to a former marina at 2526 S. Riverside Drive, one block north of Newark Road. Its new site opens at 11 a.m. Saturday (April 9) in the airy and light-filled building that more than doubles its original space.
Within it, imaginatively designed booths featuring natural and aged wood, galvanized steel and other rough materials provide a backdrop for antique furniture and collectibles plus decorative accents, clothing, jewelry, locally produced food products and personal grooming items crafted from goat milk along with dozens of other finds. Customers wandering through will get the relaxed feeling of a small-town market supplied with all the homey things that help make homes and life comfortable and familiar.
“We are going from 2,200 square feet to more than 5,000,” said owner Kelly Washburn. “Half of our vendors moved with us from Rockton and the other half are new to Vintage Etcetera. They are from Beloit, Janesville, Clinton, Brodhead, Winnebago and Waupaca.”
Washburn added that the booths were filled within two weeks.
“I had an event to attract new vendors scheduled for February, but had to cancel it,” she continued.
Washburn said she has a degree in food service and has worked with nonprofit organizations, but now she is doing what she loves, running a marketplace that attracts those who appreciate vintage and home crafted items.
Not far from where Washburn stood behind the barnwood welcome desk her son built for her, Brodhead resident Cindy Pinnow worked on finishing touches and arranged dozens of colorful artificial flowers for “Gramma’s House,” her booth in Vintage Etcetera.
“I’ve been in this business for more than 30 years,” she said. “My focus is mostly on primitives—the older and dirtier the better,” Pinnow said. “This business is more than just fun, it’s my passion in life. I set up at flea markets and have booths in other malls as well.”
With antiques and collectibles as her lifelong career, Pinnow added that her 9-year-old grandson loves to help and is excited about the new booth in Beloit.
“I just bought an old RV and the two of us are going to antique and camp. It’s going to be a blast,” she said, grinning. “I hope he gets into the business when he is older.”
Across the building from Pinnow, Traci Bender was also busy filling her booth “Sweet Pea” with an eclectic array of antiques and other vintage items.
“I’ve been in the antique business for 12 years,” she said. “I was a property manager in Rockford and own an estate sale business. I’m feeling truly blessed by this opportunity, and especially with the help of my husband, Jason, who built this incredible booth. Sweet Pea was my father’s nickname for me. It’s going to be an amazing adventure.”
Bender explained that both of her parents have passed away. Overhead inside the booth is a sign that dedicates the booth to Bender’s mother, Joan Sherman, and the source of her love of antiques. “Pickin’ with Mom” sums up her enthusiasm for the growing collection she has to offer.
“It’s my first booth,” Bender added. “I met Kelly and promised myself ‘someday.’ And now that someday is here.”
In addition to operating her booth, Bender will assist Washburn at the welcome desk.
Vintage Etcetera plans to be open from 11 a.m.—5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon—5 p.m. on Sunday. Parking is in the rear of the building down a long driveway.
For more information, call Vintage Etcetera at 608-207-3114 or visit its Facebook page.