Public health officials on both sides of the state line are asking residents to maintain good hygiene and reduce exposure to mosquitoes to help prevent any possible infections of the West Nile Virus.
Rock County Health Department spokeswoman Jessica Turner said no human cases of the West Nile Virus (WNV) have been identified this year, but she believes there is likely a presence of the virus in the area.
Turner said she encourages people to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention health guidelines. She added that as people are spending more time outdoors than usual this year, mosquito bite protection is more important.
“Just follow the general guidelines to protect yourself from mosquito bites,” Turner said.
Turner said residents who spot a dead bird should call the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to report it, and do not touch the body.
So far this year, Turner said the Rock County Health Department has received two to three calls to report dead birds.
To report sick or dead wildlife in Wisconsin, contact the DNR via email at DNRCustomerServWeb@wisconsin.gov
The Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois on Monday released a statement that the department has identified West Nile Virus in a pool of mosquitoes from the 61107 ZIP code.
In July, the department also reported the virus was identified in a dead bird found in the 61107 ZIP code.
No human cases of the virus have been recorded in the area yet this year.
“This positive test result for the mosquito indicates an increased risk of infection with WNV,” said the department’s director of communications, Katherine O’Toole.
In northern Illinois, dead bird sightings should be reported to the Winnebago County Health Department by calling 815-720-4245. Standing water can also be reported to health officials by calling 815-720-4100.
West Nile Virus can be transmitted to humans through mosquitos, which can pick it up from birds. The virus can cause severe illness or death. There are currently no vaccines to prevent the virus nor medications identified to treat people with the virus.
To limit possible exposure, community members are encouraged to reduce time outdoors at dawn or dusk, repair any broken screens at home, remove standing water regularly, clean up yard waste and debris, use mosquito repellent while outdoors and wear long clothing to avoid getting bit.
O’Toole also pointed to a recent World Health Organization statement that says there is no evidence to suggest that COVID-19 can be transmitted through mosquitoes.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, as of Aug. 25, Illinois is among 15 states that have seen non-human activity of West Nile Virus this year. Another 15 states have seen human activity of the virus so far in 2020. Wisconsin has reportedly seen no confirmed activity yet.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) website, data updated in April 2019 showed that in 2018, Rock County saw both human and non-human activity of West Nile Virus.
Separately, on Wednesday the Wisconsin Department of Health Services stated in a press release that lab tests identified the first human case of eastern equine encephalitis virus infection this year. The case was identified in a girl under the age of 18 in Eau Claire County. The last human case in Wisconsin was reported in 2017.
State health officials recently announced three cases of eastern equine encephalitis in three horses in northwestern Wisconsin. It is a rare and potentially fatal disease than can affect people of all ages and is spread through mosquito bites, officials said.
DHS officials urged Wisconsin residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites by using repellent while outside.
“We all have an important role to play in protecting ourselves and our loved ones from illnesses caused by mosquitoes,” said Interim State Health Officer Stephanie Smiley, in a statement. “Every preventive step we take makes a difference.”