BELOIT — A neighbor reported seeing a man holding a gun and shooting into a crowd of about 100 people prior to the shooting death of 26-year-old Chelsey R. Payton early Saturday morning.
Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Park and Grand avenues, according to the Beloit Police Department. Evidence showed many gunshots were fired at the location.
Payton was transported to a hospital, where she later died. Jeffery D. Scott, 32, was treated for a non life-threatening wound and released from the hospital.
Police describe the shooting location as involving the property at Park and Grand avenues as well as the second floor of 401 Park Ave.
The investigation remains ongoing. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 608-757-2244.
On Saturday morning police were having multiple vehicles in the area towed and crime scene investigators were lugging out bags of evidence from the scene. Several of the upstairs windows of the building were shot out as well as the windows of several of the vehicles parked below.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the five children of Payton. To donate people can visit “Chelsey Payton’s Children” at GoFundMe.com.
A neighbor, who asked to remain nameless, said there was a group of about 100 people outside the property at 401 Park Ave. in the middle of the night. The neighbor saw a man dressed in black and holding out a gun as he fired at least 10 times into the crowd followed by screaming and chaos.
“It was pandemonium,” the neighbor said.
The shooter was walking backward along the sidewalk along Park Avenue. There was a brief pause, possibly to re-load, and another round of fire with at least 20 more shots, and the neighbor saw a woman fall to the ground. Another man got struck in the leg and was helped by others to the curb. Later the neighbor saw the woman being taken out on a stretcher after paramedics arrived.
The neighbor said there have been parties at the Park Avenue building in the apartments every weekend and some weeknights.
“It’s a hot spot,” the neighbor said.
The neighbor said the incident was a wake up call for the community regarding violence.
“The nation needs to turn back to God. Until then we will see more violence,” the neighbor added.
Before this shooting, there had been 13 incidents of individuals being injured by gunfire in Beloit this year.
