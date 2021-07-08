BELOIT — On a warm June night, VetsRoll volunteers donned their Beloit Snappers shirts and caps and went to work serving the public.
Their job was to work in the concession stands at the ball game at Telfer Park and by doing so, earn a percentage of the profits for the VetsRoll organization paid by Geronimo Hospitality.
VetsRoll was begun by Mark and John Finnegan in honor of their father, Cy Finnegan, a World War II Navy veteran. As a way to honor World War II veterans, they formed the organization and began transporting veterans to Washington, D. C. via coach buses to visit museums, war memorials, cemeteries and more about 11 years ago.
Volunteering at one concession stand on this night was Terry Flicek.
Flicek also serves on the VetsRoll Board.
“Mark is my cousin; I’ve worked with him ever since VetsRoll started,” he said. “I serve as a bus leader on the trips.”
Although the trip was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, VetsRoll is planning a trip in 2022 and that will also include Korean War and Vietnam War veterans up to 1966 and “Rosie the Riveters” (women who worked in the factories when the male workers were serving their country during World War II).
Flicek said his father, a Korean War veteran, went on a previous trip with him in 2011.
He said the trips are a moving experience.
“That’s what makes the trips worthwhile. The vets start out meek and by the end of the trip, they have closure. They share stories and have gotten to know one another and share what they went through,” he said.
The journeys to Washington, D.C. are free for the veterans, so organizing and fundraising to support the trips go on year around.
Accompanying the veterans on the 10 buses are 200 volunteers, including nurses, paramedics and others.
One of those nurses who travels on Bus No. 7 is Deb Dunlap.
As she waited in the concession stand for attendees of the ballgame to come in on this night, Dunlap said her father was a World War II veteran.
One of the things she noted about the VetsRoll trip was the bonding that goes on among the volunteers and the veterans.
Another nurse volunteering on this night was Doris Mulder along with her husband, Bruce Mulder.
While she hasn’t gone on a VetsRoll trip yet, she said she would like to do that sometime.
“Maybe next year; I would be very excited to do it,” Doris Mulder said.
Volunteer Nancy Fair said she has known Mark Finnegan for years and that she understands honoring those who serve their country.
Her dad was in the Navy, her uncle was in the Air Force and her son is serving in the National Guard as a helicopter mechanic, she said.