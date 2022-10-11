BELOIT- VetsRoll returns after a three year break with surprises, including offering an upcoming fall trip to Washington, D.C.
Before the pandemic, VetsRoll would organize and host trips to bring veterans and Rosie the Riveters to Washington, D.C. free of charge and funded through donations.
VetsRoll is planning two trips to the nation's capital in the coming montths - The first will take off Sunday and will return to Beloit on Oct. 19. The next trip is scheduled for May 21 - 24.
Rosie the Riveters, women who played a vital role in wartime, and veterans of World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War are invited to take the free trips to Washington to view the war memorials.
There will be 94 veterans taking the trip which launches Sunday. The veterans range in age from 83 to 100. Mark Finnegan, co-founder of VetsRoll, wanted to provide a scaled down experience focused on veterans who are in the older age range.
For the upcoming fall trip the 94 people invited are all veterans and no Rosie The Riveters were able to make it to attend the trip.
“We usually don’t invite partners or family members, unless they need assistance,” Finnegan said. “This year we have a husband and wife that both served in the military attending the fall trip.”
The trip will also include 105 assistants who will assist the veterans throughout the trip.
Six Badger Charter Coach buses are scheduled to leave the Eclipse Center at 5 a.m. on Sunday. The buses have scheduled stops every four hours.
Along the way back the veterans will stop at a few unique locations.
“For the first time we are invited to FirstEnergy Stadium, which is home to the Cleveland Browns football team,” Finnegan said “We are invited for lunch at the stadium which is provided by the NFL organization.”
The veterans also will be given a tour of the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton, Ohio.
Once they arrive in Washinton there are several locations they will visit.
The veterans will visit the National World War II Memorial located in Washington D.C. This memorial honors the veterans who fought in all the theaters of World War II including the war in the Pacific Ocean and Europe.
Other memorials that the trip will stop at include U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial - Iwo Jima Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial and Korean War Veterans Memorial.
The Arlington National Cemetery and Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be another stop in D.C. The cemetery is a military specific cemetery housing and honoring fallen veterans, while the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier honors the sacrifice of fallen soldiers who were never able to be identified.
Once VetsRoll returns on Oct. 19 they will be welcomed back to Beloit with a victory parade. Community members are encouraged to hold out signs and welcome the veterans back to the community.
The second trip announced so far will be from May 21-24. This trip is aimed to be more traditional with a wider range of veterans compared to the Fall trip.
“We anticipate using 11 buses for the 2023 trip,” Finnegan said.