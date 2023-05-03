BELOIT — Veterans have been patiently waiting for their chance to take a trip of a lifetime, and soon they will be boarding buses in Beloit as they make their way to the nation’s capital.
VetsRoll has returned and organizers say there are 176 veterans and “Rosie the Riveters” who have signed up for the trip which will take place May 21 — 24.
Also going on the journey will be nine bus drivers and 130 volunteer assistants, said Mark Finnegan, president and co-founder of VetsRoll, which took its first group of veterans to Washington, D.C. in 2010. Since that first trip, about 2,200 veterans and Rosie the Riveters from 36 states have been treated to a free trip to Washington, D.C. to view the war memorials and experience other sights.
Finnegan started the program of providing free trips to Washington for veterans as a way to honor his parents, Cy and Barbara Finnegan. Cy Finnegan was a World War II Navy veteran and Barbara was a Rosie the Riveter — one of the women who worked to keep the U.S. economy going while their husbands were fighting in foreign lands.
Funds for the trip are donated by area businesses, municipalities and individuals.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has not been a full-sized VetsRoll trip to Washington, D.C. since 2019, Finnegan said. There was a smaller contingent of vets and Rosies that went to the nation’s capital Oct. 16 — 19 of 2022. On that trip, about 94 vets traveled to Washington.
“The waiting list has gotten just huge,” Finnegan said.
He noted World War II veterans are becoming more rare every year, but this year there are three WWII vets who will be traveling with VetsRoll.
Normally, over 200 veterans go on the trip, but this year it’s down slightly because rules have changed regarding group sizes for some of the sites on the trip.
“They only allow four buses per visit to Arlington Cemetery,” Finnegan said.
The trip will begin at 5:14 a.m. on May 21 at the Eclipse Center. The eight motor coaches and one auxiliary bus will be escorted by several motorcyclists from the Fire and Iron motorcycle group. Finnegan said the motorcycle escort stays with the group of buses throughout the trip. He said the motorcyclist ride through all sorts of weather including rain and chilling temperatures.
Finnegan said there have been times they have gone through freezing rain and the riders “were frozen to the core,” but they still stuck with the group.
The trip also will include a stop at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton, Ohio, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the Lincoln Memorial as well as the memorials for World War II, the Vietnam War and the Marine Corps (Iwo Jima flag raising statue).
On the trip home, the VetsRoll group will stop for lunch at First Energy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns. While there, a montage of photos and images of the first few days of the trip will be shown on the big screen on the field.
The final stop on the trip home will be at the Boone County Fairgrounds in Belvidere, Illinois, where the group will experience a heroes’ welcome home, before arriving at the Eclipse Center for more celebrations.
When asked if he ever thinks of stepping away from his duties with VetsRoll, Finnegan said he is confident the program will go on without him.
“It’s not going to end with me,” he said. “We are seeing an upsurge in volunteers who are in their 20s and 30s.”
He noted there is one volunteer who is 25 years old who will be going on a sixth VetsRoll trip this year. There are a couple of students from Hononegah High School in Rockton, Illinois, who will be volunteering with VetsRoll this year also.
“They believe in the cause. I appreciate that and I can’t overstate that,” Finnegan said.