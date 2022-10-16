Jon Johns, left, and Glenn Meinert share coffee, doughnuts and conversation as they wait to get on their bus that will take them to Washington, D.C. as part of the VetsRoll program. The two Army veterans departed the Eclipse Center in Beloit on Sunday morning along with about 90 other veterans.
Jon Johns, left, and Glenn Meinert share coffee, doughnuts and conversation as they wait to get on their bus that will take them to Washington, D.C. as part of the VetsRoll program. The two Army veterans departed the Eclipse Center in Beloit on Sunday morning along with about 90 other veterans.
Motor coaches line up in the parking lot of the Eclipse Center Sunday morning as war veterans prepare to take a trip to Washington, D.C. as part of the VetsRoll program. More than 90 veterans were scheduled to take the trip.
Toby Ballweg, left, andBill Vorndran wait to board the bus that will take them to Washington, D.C. as part of the VetsRoll program. About 90 veterans were at the Eclipse Center in Beloit Sunday morning preparing to go on the trip to see the war memorials.
BELOIT—Mark Finnegan was rushing around the Eclipse Center Sunday morning, making sure all was running smoothly for the first VetsRoll trip to Washington, D.C. in three years.
“We keep equating it to the Blues Brothers. ‘We’re getting the band back together,’” he said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program which offers free trips to Washington, D.C. to war veterans has not been held since 2019. But to make up for lost time, VetsRoll organizers planned a fall trip and a spring trip. The group that departed Beloit Sunday included about 94 veterans.
“This is a good tune-up because in May we will have about 400 on the trip,” Finnegan said.
Along the way, the group will be able to visit the Air Force Museum in Dayton, Ohio, the Arlington National Cemetery and more.
Toby Ballweg and Bill Vorndran, both of Belvidere, Illinois, have been waiting for three years to take the trip. They signed up for the trip in 2019, but because of the pandemic, they had to wait until now to take the trip.
“Everyone I talked to who has been on it says it is a very enjoyable trip,” Ballweg said.
Ballweg served in the U.S. Marines from 1955 to 1958 and he was looking forward to talking to other veterans on the four-day trip, as well as the sights he will see along the way.
“I definitely want to see the memorial for Iwo Jima,” he said.
Vorndran served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1960, and he also is looking forward to the stops along the trip route, as well as the Washington war memorials.
Glenn Meinert of Rock City, Illinois, and Jon Johns of Rockford, were enjoying some coffee and snacks before boarding the motor coaches at the Eclipse Center.
Meinert, who served in the U.S. Army in Germany from 1956 to 1957, said he learned of VetsRoll from a friend who had gone on the trip before.
Johns, who served in the Army in Germany from 1958—1961, said he is grateful to the people behind VetsRoll who make the trip possible.
“The organization of VetsRoll is fabulous,” Johns said.
On Sunday, the group of veterans, along with volunteers made a stop in Lafayette, Indiana before spending the night in Dayton, Ohio.
The group plans to return to Beloit on Wednesday night. The motor coach parade will arrive at Central Christian Church in Beloit around 9:30 p.m., Finnegan said.
About 100 volunteers were on hand Sunday to assist veterans as they prepared for the trip. The median age of the veterans on the fall trip is about 85, Finnegan said. There are 20 veterans age 85 to 89, 11 who are 90 to 99 years old and one who is 100 years old.
The spring VetsRoll trip to Washington, D.C. is planned for May 21—24. VetsRoll offers the trips free of charge to veterans and Rosie the Riveters. The trips are made possible through donations from area businesses, government agencies and individuals.
VetsRoll has been taking veterans on the trip since 2010.