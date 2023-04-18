hot Veterans offices in Beloit, Janesville to close next week Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 18, 2023 Apr 18, 2023 Updated 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rock County Veterans Service Offices in Janesville and Beloit will be closed to the public on April 26, 27, and 28 for training.The offices will reopen on Monday May 1. Veterans Services apologizes for the inconvenience and will return messages and emails as soon as staff is available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rock County Veterans Service Offices Beloit Janesville Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now New South Beloit school board member takes her late father's seat Full lineup planned for Beloit's Riverside Park this summer Beloit Memorial basketball team commended for Muskego conduct Music, movie and more planned for Beloit riverfront Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime