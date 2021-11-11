BELOIT—“Adversity builds character and freedom isn’t free.”
That’s what Retired Marine Gunnery Sergeant Eugene Leach said during the Veterans Day Ceremony held at the Grinnell Hall Senior Activity Center on Thursday.
The ceremony kicked off with the posting of the colors by Beloit Memorial High School Junior R.O.T.C. members, and The Goldenaires singing the “Star Spangled Banner.”
Leach and Jones spoke about what the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) meant to them and Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Executive Director Pam Carper gave an update on the new “Veterans Helping Veterans” program.
Carper said volunteers from the new program will offer rides to veterans at no charge so they can get to medical appointments, the pharmacy, stores or other necessary errands. The volunteers would take veterans to an appointment, wait for the veteran while they are there and then take the veteran home. They are reimbursed at the federal rate.
Leach of Beloit said he enlisted in the Marine Corps at age 17. Before entering, he said he resented authority, was rebellious and had an attitude. He said his attitude quickly changed.
“Boot camp is a life-changing experience and has made many good citizens,” Leach said.
Leach spent 21 years in the military and enjoyed the experiences he had, the people he met and a variety of jobs ranging from working in the library to getting equipment ready for airlift operations.
He was stationed on the west and east coasts, and served in the Middle East during Desert Storm.
He had a variety of jobs from getting equipment ready for airlift operations to working in the library. Some of his most challenging moments were returning to civilian life when he struggled to find work where employers would respect his military experience and what he had to offer such as discipline, reliance, work ethic and pride. Leach said it was the DAV that helped him set up interviews with employers interested in hiring veterans and helped him with disability claims.
Leach said the DAV continues to help veterans. He said the pandemic has isolated a lot of them and some have committed suicide as they have lost hope, and the DAV provides hope to those in need of it.
Retired Army Master Sergeant Charles Jones said the Army taught him logistics and unit supply and he enjoyed all the places he went. He served in the U.S. Army from 1975 to 1995 both at home and abroad including tours in Desert Storm and in the U.S. Invasion of Panama and service in Germany, Korea, Belgium, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
He said over the years people have become more appreciative of veterans and their service.
He retired in September of 1995 and started a new position in February of 1996 working for the state of Wisconsin as a veterans employment and training representative. He worked for the state until March 2019, retiring as a regional veteran supervisor with the Office of Veterans Employment Service.
Both Leach and Jones are members of the Rock County Chapter 14 DAV who meet at Grinnell Hall.
Grinnell Hall has a history in serving Veterans and their families. In April of 1936 Emma H. Grinnell willed $100,000 to build a Memorial Hall for patriotic organizations in loving memory of her husband, William H. Grinnell. William served in the Wisconsin Volunteer infantry during the Civil War. In 1977 the City of Beloit purchased Grinnell Hall and the organization leaders
and city staff work together to meet the needs of the veterans and seniors.
Grinnell Hall in Beloit also has a Veterans Room which boasts a “Lest We Forget” Mural by artist Lynn Reynolds.
People must call to reserve a seat for the event at 608-364-2875 and masks are required.